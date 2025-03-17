LDF holds statewide protest against Centre''s ''negligence''

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 17 (PTI) The ruling Left Democratic Front on Monday organised protest marches and dharnas across the state against the Union government's alleged neglect of Kerala in its recent budget and for 'ignoring' various demands raised by the state.

The main protest was held in front of Raj Bhavan in the state capital, while similar agitations took place in Assembly constituencies across various districts.

CPI(M) Polit Bureau member M A Baby inaugurated the protest in front of Raj Bhavan, which many party workers and leaders attended.

Party state secretary M V Govindan, who led the agitation in northern Kannur district, criticised the Centre stating that Kerala has the strength to "overcome the negligence shown by the Union government." He alleged that the BJP-led government at the Centre is trying to hinder the state's development by "denying it even its rightful financial allocations." Veteran leader E P Jayarajan, who led the protest in Thalassery, accused the Centre of adopting a stance that undermines the basic federal principles of the country.

Prominent leaders and scores of party workers participated in the agitations held across the state.