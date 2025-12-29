LDF increased vote share in local body polls compared to LS elections: CPI(M) state chief

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 29 (PTI) CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan on Monday said the LDF had increased its vote share in the local body elections compared to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, though the front suffered an unexpected setback.

He was speaking to reporters after a meeting of the CPI(M) state leadership to evaluate the local body election results and plan for the Assembly elections scheduled for next year.

Govindan said that in the 2024 parliamentary elections, the LDF had secured 33.60 per cent of the votes, while in the local body elections, the vote share rose to 39.73 per cent.

"In terms of numbers, the LDF vote count increased from 66,65,370 to 84,01,085, an increase of more than 17 lakh votes," he said.

He said the vote share of both the UDF and the BJP had declined compared to the Lok Sabha elections.

"LDF had taken the lead in around 60 Assembly constituencies. In several constituencies, the margin of defeat was minimal due to local issues, fake allegations, illegal practices and the intervention of communal forces. Efforts would be made to regain such constituencies through campaigns and organisational work," he said.

Govindan said the LDF would make a strong comeback in the Assembly elections, adding that the public had a good impression of the state government.

"The UDF and BJP carried out fake campaigns to secure votes, despite the wide acceptance of the government’s activities," he alleged.

He also blamed the BJP, the Muslim League, Jamaat-e-Islami and the SDPI for running communal campaigns, claiming that communal forces viewed the LDF as their main rival.

Govindan alleged that in several local bodies, the BJP voted in favour of the UDF, while in places where there was a direct contest between the LDF and the BJP, Congress votes went to the saffron party.

"This understanding was reflected in the election of presidents and vice-presidents in panchayats," he said.

Govindan said the LDF suffered from overconfidence in some areas and organisational weaknesses, especially in urban regions, which affected the results.

On the Sabarimala issue, he alleged that the UDF and BJP ran fake campaigns but failed to achieve their objective.

He alleged that vote-buying was an emerging trend in Kerala politics and was evident in the local body elections.

Govindan said the BJP had secured 15.6 per cent votes in the previous local body elections and, despite contesting more seats this time, its vote share rose only marginally to 16.06 per cent.

He noted that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had claimed the BJP would secure 25 per cent votes.

He said the BJP had received 19.4 per cent votes in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, but its support base had since declined, asserting that the LDF was now the main force resisting the BJP in Kerala.

Referring to Thrissur, where Suresh Gopi won the Lok Sabha seat, Govindan said the BJP’s vote share had declined significantly in the local body polls.

He alleged that there were attempts within the Congress, from top to bottom, to migrate to the BJP, citing recent statements by Shashi Tharoor and Digvijaya Singh, and claimed that Congress leaders were trying to act as a "B team" of the BJP.

Govindan warned that "communal forces were gaining ground in Kerala and said counter-measures would be taken." He said around 5.5 lakh party members would submit reports on the election and that from January 15 to 22, CPI(M) workers would visit houses across Kerala to explain the reasons for the defeat and seek public opinion.

He also announced that MGNREGA protection assemblies would be held in 2.3 lakh wards across the state on January 5.