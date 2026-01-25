LDF leader denies talks with Shashi Tharoor; 'will welcome anyone supporting Left stance'

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 25 (PTI) LDF convener T P Ramakrishnan on Sunday denied reports of any discussion with Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on joining the CPI(M) and said "anyone who supports the Left stance would be welcomed".

Responding to reports that Tharoor held discussions with people associated with the CPI(M) in Dubai, Ramakrishnan said no such talk had taken place.

“We have not held any discussion with Tharoor. We are ready to hold discussions if he changes his political stand,” he said.

Ramakrishnan said Tharoor is currently with the Congress and is bound to follow its political line.

“If he leaves the Congress, then discussions can be held regarding his political stand,” he said.

He said that to expand the LDF’s base, parties, groups and individuals would be welcomed, but added that Tharoor does not fall into that category at present.

“He is an MP connected to national politics. If he accepts the LDF’s stand and helps the front, we will not hesitate to hold discussions with him,” Ramakrishnan said.

Reports emerged on Sunday that Tharoor had met people close to the CPI(M) in Dubai, where he travelled after attending the Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode.

In Kozhikode, Tharoor had said that he had some issues that would be discussed within the party.

Tharoor and his camp are yet to respond to the reports of discussions with the CPI(M).

Speculation about the Thiruvananthapuram MP switching to another political formation emerged following claims that he was upset over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi not adequately acknowledging him at a recent event in Kochi and over alleged repeated attempts by state leaders of his party to sideline him. PTI TBA TBA ADB