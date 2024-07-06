LDF Mayor all praise for Suresh Gopi; rejects reports of joining BJP

Thrissur (Kerala), Jul 6 (PTI) M K Varghese, Mayor of the Left Democratic Front (LDF)-ruled Thrissur Corporation, on Saturday once again praised BJP leader and Union Minister Suresh Gopi and said the actor-turned politician has a vision for the development of Thrissur constituency and Kerala.

However, he responded in negatively when reporters asked whether he would join the BJP.

A Congress rebel, Varghese had become the Mayor of Thrissur with the backing of the CPI (M)-led LDF.

Varghese told reporters here that it was his responsibility as a people's representative to stand by a MP or minister irrespective of his politics for development.

His reaction comes a day after he participated in a function along with Gopi in this central Kerala district and lavished praise on the saffron party leader.

"I am the Mayor of the Corporation. If a union minister came for the inauguration of an institution of the Corporation, shouldn't I go in the capacity as its Mayor?" he asked.

Varghese said his politics and that of Gopi were different, but the latter has several development plans in his mind.

"I talked to him before also. And I am convinced that he has several such development plans for Thrissur and Kerala in his mind," he said.

Stating that development and progress are essential for Thrissur, the Mayor further said if Gopi had several plans for it, shouldn't he stand by him to make it realised for the people of Thrissur.

He further said there was no need to see politics in it.

"As a Mayor and he being a union minister, we talked to each other about the development. There is no need to mix politics in it," Varghese said.

The Mayor said he would accept funds for the development of Thrissur offered by anyone and won't reject it in the name of politics.

Varghese had earlier come under attack by the Left workers for allegedly supporting Gopi during the time of April 26 Lok Sabha polls. PTI LGK KH