LDF MLA Anvar changes FB profile pic with CM Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 23 (PTI) Amidst displeasure expressed by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the ruling CPI(M) over his public statements, Left independent MLA P V Anvar has updated his Facebook profile photo, removing his picture with the Marxist veteran and replacing it with one featuring him with common people.

The Nilambur MLA's action came close on the heels of his announcement of temporary halt to his public statements and his persistent allegations against the Chief Minister's close confidantes--ADGP M R Ajithkumar and political secretary P Sasi.

Apparently to show that he is very much with the ruling party, Anvar also put a FB post marking the martyrdom day of veteran CPI (M) leader late Azhikodan Raghavan and said "martyrs zindabad." Meanwhile, Senior party leader P K Sreemathi criticised Anvar, stating that whether someone is a party sympathiser or member, no one should allow the party to be targetted by its enemies.

Speaking during a programme, she said CPI (M) is a party of the poor, downtrodden and the working class, and so it is not right to allow it to be attacked by its enemies.

In a Facebook post on Sunday late evening, Anvar, who had criticised CM Vijayan's close confidants for two weeks, expressed full faith in CPI(M)'s assurance regarding his complaints.

He hoped that the party will take his concerns seriously and act against those accused.

During his recent press conferences, Anvar had levelled serious allegations against Ajithkumar, the ADGP of Law and Order, and Chief Minister's political secretary Sasi.

Vijayan has expressed displeasure over Anvar raising allegations in public and said that the Left-backed MLA should have approached the party or the CM before going to the media. PTI LGK ROH