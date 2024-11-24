LDF performed well in bypolls despite Cong's 'false campaign', says Vijayan

Kozhikode (Kerala), Nov 24 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday said, the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) performed remarkably well in the bypolls held in the state, despite the Congress-led UDF unleashing a false campaign against the government and joining hands with communal outfits to ensure their victory.

He said the LDF achieved a significant victory in the Chelakkara assembly constituency and could increase its vote share in Palakkad segment in the bypolls, the results of which were announced on Saturday.

Taking a dig at the opposition front, the CM asked what had happened even after the Congress-led UDF vigorously campaigned that the bypoll would be an evaluation of the state government.

Addressing a party programme here, Vijayan said that the UDF made all attempts to wrest the Chelakkara constituency and gave utmost prominence for the constituency during the campaigning. He said the Congress tried to achieve a huge political victory by winning Chelakkara. "Then, what had happened when the results were announced?" Vijayan asked.

He also accused the opposition front of joining hands with outfits like SDPI and Jamaat-e-Islami to defeat the LDF in the bypolls held to Palakkad and Chelakkara assembly seats and Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency.

If the bypoll result was examined overall, it could be seen that people of the state had stood with the Left government strongly, he said. The UDF candidate could not retain her vote share in Chelakkara, when compared to the performance of the party in the segment in the last Lok Sabha polls. But the LDF candidate could ensure his victory by achieving a remarkable margin, the CM added.

Both the LDF and the UDF retained the Chelakkara and Palakkad Assembly seats respectively with a comfortable margin in the bypolls. The Congress won the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat with a thumping margin. PTI LGK ADB