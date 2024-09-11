LDF supports Kerala govt decision on Left MLA allegations against ADGP Ajithkumar

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 11 (PTI) The ruling Left front in Kerala on Wednesday threw its weight behind the state government's decision not to take any action against ADGP (Law and Order) M R Ajithkumar who has been accused by LDF MLA P V Anvar of breaching the CM's trust and neglecting his responsibilities.

LDF convener T P Ramakrishnan said that in a meeting of the Left front held during the day, it was decided that the allegations against the ADGP require a comprehensive investigation.

"The government has initiated the probe. Once the investigation report comes, if a wrong is found to have been committed (by the ADGP), he will not be protected for any reason and strict action will be taken.

"This is the government's decision and the LDF supports it," he said at a press conference held here after the Left front meeting.

Ramakrishnan, who recently replaced CPI(M) veteran E P Jayarajan as the LDF convener, said no action can be taken based on allegations.

"We have to ascertain if the allegations are true. So, let's wait for that. Why can't you (media) wait for the investigation report?" he asked.

Regarding the ADGP's meeting with an RSS leader in May last year, the LDF convener said the fact that Ajithkumar met that person was not a problem.

"Why he (ADGP) met the RSS leader is the problem," he said.

When some reporters said that Jayarajan was removed as LDF convener as BJP leader Prakash Javadekar had met him, Ramakrishnan denied the same.

He said that removal of Jayarajan as LDF convener was a decision taken by the LDF as part of its usual functioning.

He also declined to comment on Kerala Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer's recent statement that the RSS was a significant organisation in the country.

Ramakrishnan said that the position of Speaker was an independent and Constitutional post and therefore, Shamseer can decide what he should say or not.

However, the LDF convener made it clear that the Left front and the CPI(M) were strongly opposed to the RSS.

Anvar, a businessman-turned-politician and two-time MLA, recently accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's political secretary P Sasi and Ajithkumar of breaching the CM's trust and neglecting their responsibilities.

On the allegations against Sasi by the Left MLA, Ramakrishnan said that Anvar has not levelled any accusations against the CM's political secretary in the written complaints he gave to Vijayan and the CPI(M).

Anvar, the LDF MLA from Nilambur Assembly constituency, had also accused Ajithkumar of tapping the phones of ministers, political leaders, and journalists.

He had also alleged that the officer had close ties to gold smuggling rackets and is involved in several serious crimes.

On Wednesday, the Left MLA stepped up his attack on the ADGP and Sasi, by accusing them of acting in a manner adversarial to the interests of the government.

The Nilambur MLA claimed that the police probe in various cases, including the burning of Swami Sandeepananda Giri's ashram, were sabotaged by a "criminal group" in the force headed by Ajithkumar and that Sasi did not bring it to the CM or the government's attention despite being aware of it.

"The political secretary is not fulfilling his responsibilities. He is not performing the duties for which he has been appointed. It was part of his duty to inform the party and the government about the bad elements and activities in the police force to help weed out the same. But he did not," Anvar alleged in a press conference earlier in the day. PTI HMP HMP SS