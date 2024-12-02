LDF to hold protest against ''Centre''s refusal of aid for Wayanad landslide victims''

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 2 (PTI) Kerala's ruling CPI(M)-led LDF said it will stage a march and sit-in outside the Raj Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram and at central government offices across the state on December 5 to protest the Centre's "refusal to provide vital aid to landslide-hit areas in Wayanad".

In a statement on Monday, LDF Convener T P Ramakrishnan stated that everyone should come forward to make the march and sit-in a success.

He accused the BJP-led Centre of showing discrimination towards Kerala.

Earlier, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had accused the central government of continuing to turn a "blind eye" to the state's need for financial assistance for the rehabilitation of people affected by the devastating landslides in Wayanad in July this year.

Vijayan said that the Centre had provided substantial assistance to the states of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, and Assam, which also experienced natural disasters this year, and questioned whether Kerala and its people were not part of India.

The landslides that struck Wayanad in July claimed over 200 lives, left several people missing, injured hundreds, and destroyed thousands of properties. PTI TGB TGB ADB