LDF tries to end controversy around CM's interview, Cong alleges Sangh Parivar role in it

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 5 (PTI) As the ruling LDF in Kerala tried to end the controversy around a recent interview of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in which he was allegedly misquoted, the opposition Congress on Saturday claimed that the Sangh Parivar was attempting to implement its agenda in the state through him.

In the interview in question, the CM was quoted as having said that money from gold smuggling through Karipur International Airport in Malappuram district and hawala transactions was used for "anti-state" and "anti-national activities." The CM's office (CMO) clarified that he made no such statements in the interview and the media house which conducted it had later apologised and said that the controversial content was provided to it by a PR agency claiming to represent Vijayan.

Vijayan also denied having made the statements and claimed that no PR agency was hired to represent him.

Refusing to accept the clarifications given by the CM and his office, the Congress has been demanding action against the PR agency and the media house for allegedly misquoting the Marxist veteran.

On Saturday, LDF convener T P Ramakrishnan said the media house had apologised for what it had done and therefore, there was no need for any legal action against it.

"They have apologised. So, why are you so adamant that a case has to be registered against it?" He was responding to reporters' queries as to why no action had been taken against the media house.

The LDF convener further said that the Left front approaches the media respectfully and when it thinks they have done something which is incorrect, "we strongly criticise them".

"So, we should take all this in a friendly manner," he said.

Hours later, Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, V D Satheesan, claimed that the statement attributed to the CM in the interview was earlier circulated among national media houses in Delhi on September 13 and then was reiterated with some changes by Vijayan during a press conference on September 21.

"All three drafts were prepared at the same place. It is part of the Sangh Parivar agenda. It is their narrative which insults Kerala and that is what they have been doing.

"This narrative is being implemented by them in Kerala through the CM due to the bond between the CPI(M) in the state and the BJP," he alleged.

Satheesan said that the CM's answers regarding the alleged involvement of the PR agency were vague and asked why no case was lodged against it if they attributed statements to Vijayan which he never said.

"It is not a small thing. It is a statement which has the potential of creating divisions among the people," he contended.

The ruling Left front and Vijayan have come under attack from the opposition over the alleged use of PR agencies to arrange his interviews following the CM being allegedly misquoted in the recent interview.

Earlier, the opposition Congress had accused Vijayan of attempting to "appease majority communalism" through his recent interview.