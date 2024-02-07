LDF trying to shift blame for its failure in Kerala: BJP on Thursday protest

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) The proposed protest by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) against the Centre is nothing but “sheer politics” of passing its own "failure" on the Modi government as people are “angry” with the ruling alliance in Kerala, the BJP said on Wednesday.

The CPI(M)-led LDF has announced the protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Thursday, alleging neglect of the state by the Centre. Leaders from the INDIA bloc of opposition parties are likely to join the protest to be led by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Ahead of the protest, BJP in-charge for political affairs in Kerala Prakash Javadekar and Union minister V Muraleedharan said in a joint statement, “The demonstration proposed by the LDF government of Kerala in Delhi on Feb 8 is nothing but sheer politics of passing its own failure on Modi Govt”.

“Keralites are angry because of taxes raised across Kerala in the latest budget,” they said.

The LDF has alleged that Kerala has suffered a “major loss” due to the central government's decisions, but the BJP blamed the policies of the LDF and Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) alliances for the present state of affairs in the state.

The state has suffered a cumulative loss of over Rs 1.07 lakh crore over the fiscal 2016-23 due to the inclusion of net accrual in the public account in the open market borrowing limit, the LDF said.

Javadekar and Muraleedharan rejected the charge and said Kerala has been “one of the most financially unhealthy and improperly managed states”.

“The 12th Finance Commission had warned Kerala against deteriorating debt situation in terms of debt-GSDP and interest payment to revenue receipts. Kerala has the lowest capital expenditure at the rate of 1.1 per cent,” the two BJP leaders said in a joint statement.

The 14th Finance Commission noted that Kerala, Punjab and West Bengal were the only three states with a “revenue deficit”, they said.

The 15th Finance Commission designated Kerala to be a “highly debt-stressed state”. It also observed that Kerala has failed to limit its fiscal deficit, the BJP leaders said.

“Even the Kerala government’s own report in 2016 admitted that the state was facing acute fiscal crisis. Day-to-day expenditure was also met by borrowing. So, there are no resources for capital expenditure. CAG also has pointed to the worse management of resources in Kerala,” they said.

The RBI has pointed out that the percentage of outstanding liabilities to the gross state domestic product (GSDP) has increased to 39 per cent, “which is highest in the country”, they added.

“Because of the policies of the LDF and UDF (united democratic front), industrialisation is poor and hardworking and highly educated youth have to go to other states and other countries for jobs,” the BJP leaders said.

“This is the testimony of Kerala’s poor financial management and therefore, politics of shifting the blame,” the statement said.

The BJP leaders said the Modi government has given more than 300 per cent funds to Kerala as compared to the funds provided to the state during Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) rule.

“Total central assistance including tax devolution, finance commission grants, centrally sponsored schemes and other schemes during the five years of the UPA government from 2009 to 2014 were just Rs 70,838 crores. The Modi government has given Kerala Rs 2,29,844 crore during 2017 to 2022,” they said.

The BJP leaders shared the details of the central government funds provided to Kerala for the implementation of various schemes in the state and said the Centre is also incurring “huge expenditure” on highways, railways and other infrastructure projects.

“Kerala government is creating roadblocks and depriving lakhs of farmers the benefit of Kisan Samman Yojana by not uploading their land records,” the statement alleged. PTI PK RT