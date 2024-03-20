LDF, UDF condemn Shobha Karandlaje's 'hate remarks' towards Kerala people

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 20 (PTI) Kerala's ruling Left and the Opposition UDF on Wednesday voiced strong condemnation against the alleged "hate remarks" made by Union Minister and BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje towards the people of the state.

Advertisment

The two fronts have accused the Karnataka leader of attempting to destroy religious harmony through such statements.

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly, V D Satheesan, has demanded an apology from the Union Minister, while senior Left leader and CPI state secretary Binoy Viswom has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the hate remarks made by the BJP leader.

Their statements came a day after the Union Minister, during a BJP agitation in Bengaluru, claimed that people who come from Kerala were involved in acid attacks in Karnataka.

Advertisment

During an agitation by the BJP against the attack on a trader for allegedly playing 'Hanuman Chalisa' during the 'Azaan' (Islamic call for prayer) in Bengaluru, Karandlaje on Tuesday said, "Law and order in Karnataka has deteriorated. People who come from Tamil Nadu plant bombs here, people from Delhi chant 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans and people who come from Kerala were involved in acid attacks." "The Union Minister stated that people from Kerala are perpetrating acid attacks on girls in Karnataka. Shobha Karandlaje, who retracted her comments against people from Tamil Nadu in relation to the Rameswaram cafe blast, is refusing to withdraw her statements against the people of Kerala", Viswam said in a statement here.

He alleged that the derogatory comment made by the Union Minister tarnished the reputation of people of Kerala.

"The people of Kerala are anxiously awaiting Prime Minister Modi's response, as he frequently visits the state, conducts roadshows, and makes unsubstantiated promises to the people," Viswam said.

Advertisment

In his statement, Satheesan urged Karandlaje to publicly apologise for her comments directed at people of Kerala.

"If she fails to retract her remarks and issue an apology, the Congress and the UDF are contemplating legal action, which may include approaching the Election Commission", he said.

As the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu approached the Election Commission against Karandlaje, accusing her of violating the Model Code of Conduct and the Representation of People Act, she apologised to the people of Tamil Nadu for her remarks and said she was retracting her comments.

The Madurai police has booked her for "promoting enmity" between different groups, while her remarks have drawn sharp criticism from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and other DMK leaders. PTI TGB TGB SDP