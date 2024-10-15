LDF, UDF demand new date for Palakkad by-election due to Ratholsavam festival

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 15 (PTI) Kerala's ruling LDF and opposition UDF on Tuesday urged the Election Commission to reschedule the by-election in the Palakkad Assembly constituency to a more convenient date, as it coincides with the well-known Kalpathi Ratholsavam festival in Palakkad district.
The Election Commission has decided to hold by-elections in the Palakkad and Chelakkara assembly constituencies, as well as the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, on November 13.
In a letter to the poll panel, the Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, V D Satheesan, stated that the date coincides with Palakkad's Kalpathi Ratholsavam, also known as the Chariot Festival.
He said that the Kalpathi Ratholsavam is one of Kerala's most stunning festivals, celebrated for generations, with devotees flooding the streets in large numbers.
"Holding by-polls during the festival would cause significant bottlenecks for the people of Palakkad, who consider the festival as prestigious," Satheesan said in the letter.
He urged the poll panel to reschedule the bypoll in the Palakkad Assembly constituency for a date before November13.
In a statement, the ruling LDF said the Kalpathi Ratholsavam has become a public festival for the people of Palakkad and the by-election has been announced for the first day of this festival.
LDF convenor T P Ramakrishnan said this will create difficulties for the people in exercising their right to vote smoothly. PTI TGB TGB ROH