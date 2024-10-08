LDF-UDF face-off in Kerala Assembly over ADGP's RSS meeting

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 8 (PTI) The ruling LDF and the opposition UDF engaged in an intense verbal duel in the state Assembly on Tuesday over the meeting between ADGP Ajithkumar and RSS leaders, and the CM's alleged remarks against Malappuram district.

The Congress and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), the prominent UDF partners, vehemently attacked the Left government, accusing it of protecting the IPS officer, a close confidant of CM Vijayan, despite grave charges.

They also accused the CM of tarnishing the image of the Muslim-dominated northern district by repeating the "political narrative" of Sangh Parivar against it.

The CPI(M)-led government, however, outrightly rejected the charges and said they have taken the "most appropriate action" against the officer considering the charges against him.

It claimed that the UDF, with the support of a section of the media, has been trying to defame the CM through various baseless allegations.

The LDF government and the CM came under attack in the House during a discussion on an adjournment motion moved by UDF legislator N Samsudheen (IUML) over the controversial meetings between the ADGP and a few senior RSS leaders.

Earlier in the day, the CM agreed to take up the motion for discussion, but the Speaker, A N Shamseer, later informed the house that Vijayan could not participate in it as a doctor advised him to take complete voice rest due to a severe throat infection.

While replying on behalf of the CM, Parliamentary Affairs Minister M B Rajesh said that the DGP's investigation report found no conclusive evidence to support the allegations against the officer, but also didn't provide enough evidence for a complete exoneration.

"There is also no evidence to prove the allegations raised against him. The government has examined the report thoroughly and taken the most appropriate action," Rajesh said, referring to Ajithkumar's recent transfer from the law and order duties.

Justifying the government action, he said the ADGP had given a statement that his meeting with RSS leaders was a "courtesy call." The minister made it clear that if he had met for any personal favour, "it is the violation of service rules." He also rejected the opposition charge that the CM had defamed Malappuram by linking it with gold smuggling through Karipur International Airport there.

Samsudheen (IUML) initiated the discussion targeting CM Vijayan and accused him of sending the ADGP to the RSS leaders as a messenger.

"If you have courage and nothing to hide, table the DGP's report in the House," Samsudheen urged the government.

Raising a copy of the transfer order of Ajithkumar from the law and order, the MLA said there was no reference to any probe or action against the official in that.

"Is this a promotion or transfer?" the opposition legislator asked.

Amidst his vehement attack against the CM, Samsudheen also raised the raging row over Vijayan's alleged remarks against Malappuram district and gold smuggling.

He sought to know from where the CM had received information that the majority of smuggled gold that came through Karipur International Airport reached Malappuram.

The CM had "managed" to give an interview to a media outlet in New Delhi tarnishing Malappuram district to please the RSS leadership there, Samsudheen said.

Sangh Parivar was getting all the support under the rule of the veteran communist leader, the MLA alleged.

Meanwhile, CPI leader E Chandrasekhar rejected the opposition's charges and said it was baseless to allege that Vijayan was in constant contact with the RSS leadership.

However, the Left MLA didn't support the ADGP over his meetings with the RSS leaders and said it could not be accepted that an officer under the LDF government was meeting the Sangh leaders.

"No one has justified the meeting, and no one has protected him. It is a serious issue. We wanted the officer to be removed from the law and order and he has been removed now," the CPI MLA said.

Mathew Kuzhalnadan (Congress) charged that Vijayan has pledged the party to the BJP-RSS to protect his family in view of the SFIO probe against his daughter.

BJP state chief K Surendran's recent exoneration by a court in an election related case in Manjeswaram was proof for the understanding that prevailed between the CPI(M) and the RSS, Kuzhalnadan said.

Left independent MLA K T Jaleel's certain remarks against the Congress with regard to the formation of Malappuram district invited protest from UDF members.

He said if there is any leader who can be given an award for fighting the RSS and the BJP so strongly, the award will go to Pinarayi Vijayan only.

Leader of Opposition, V D Satheesan, alleged that the investigation against the ADGP and his transfer from the law and order charge were happening 16 months after he had met the RSS leader, hence it was just an eyewash.

"The CM should not have supported the political narrative of the Sangh Parivar tarnishing a particular district or its people," he alleged.

He accused the CM of putting the entire burden of gold smuggling upon a particular community.

The UDF members later boycotted the session for the day, alleging that the government had failed to give a proper reply to their questions.