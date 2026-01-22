LDF, UDF trade barbs on Sabarimala gold loss inside, outside Kerala assembly

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 22 (PTI) The ruling LDF and the opposition UDF on Thursday traded accusations against each other, both inside and outside the Kerala assembly, in connection with the Sabarimala gold loss issue.

The Congress-led UDF disrupted assembly proceedings demanding the resignation of state Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan over the gold loss issue and accusing the CPI(M) of being behind the alleged "loot".

Hitting back at the opposition, the CPI(M)-led LDF claimed in the House that it was the Congress which was behind the "loot" of gold from Sabarimala.

Its ministers, M B Rajesh and V Sivankutty, alleged that Sonia Gandhi was involved in the matter as Unnikrishnan Potty, the main accused in the gold loss cases, had met her at her residence in Delhi.

Sivankutty also demanded that Sonia Gandhi be arrested and interrogated, alleging that the gold missing from Sabarimala was sold to her by Potty.

After the House was adjourned for the day due to the disruption caused by the opposition, LDF MLAs walked outside the assembly complex and told reporters that the actions of the UDF showed they were afraid to discuss the matter.

The Left MLAs said it was irresponsible of the UDF to not move a notice to adjourn the House to discuss the issue and instead disrupt the working of the assembly.

They also contended that the UDF was afraid of a discussion as it also had a role in the gold loss issue and to hide the alleged involvement of Sonia Gandhi.

"We have nothing to hide," LDF MLAs, like K K Shailaja, said, adding that the SIT probe will reveal who stole the gold from Sabarimala.

On the other hand, the UDF MLAs reiterated their allegations that Vasavan had a role in the loss of gold and that is why his resignation was demanded.

Leader of Opposition in the state assembly V D Satheesan said that Rajesh and Sivankutty appear to have lost their mental balance as they made accusations against Sonia Gandhi in connection with the matter.

"It is CPI(M) leaders who are in jail in connection with the matter. So, there is no need for discussion in the House," he said.

He said that when the UDF tried to discuss the matter in the House during the last session, permission for it was denied on the ground that it was a sub-judice matter.

"Since Vasavan has not resigned, there is no point in having a discussion," he added.

The opposition leader further said the Speaker claimed that such a disruption in the House was a first in the assembly's history, and suggested that A N Shamseer examine the records to ascertain if that is correct.

"What he said was wrong. Did they carry out the assembly ruckus of 2015 and damage to House property back then by giving a notice?" he asked.

He also said that Potty was seen standing with the CM, but the opposition did not demand that Vijayan be made an accused.

Satheesan was referring to the ruling front's accusation that since Sonia Gandhi met with Unnikrishnan Potty and took a photograph with the main accused in the Sabarimala gold case, she should be arrested and questioned. PTI HMP ROH