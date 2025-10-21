LDF will discuss PM SHRI issue, won't ignore CPI's concerns: CPI(M)'s M A Baby

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 21 (PTI) Amid the controversy over Kerala's decision to join Centre's PM SHRI scheme, CPI (M) general secretary M A Baby on Tuesday said the matter would be discussed in the ruling LDF following reservations expressed by the CPI.

He said the Marxist party would never adopt a stance ignoring the CPI either at the national or state level.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, he also said state General Education Minister V Sivankutty had explained the move as an effort to make central funds available for students amid Kerala’s financial crunch.

"CPI and it's allied organisations have criticised it. As CPI raised objection, it will surely be discussed in the Left Democratic Front (LDF)," he said.

He also asserted that the state government would not backtrack from its proclaimed education policy.

The decision has sparked political reactions, with CPI, a key LDF constituent, expressing reservations about the policy shift.

CPI's representative in the ministry, Revenue Minister K Rajan, said the matter was not discussed in the cabinet.

The Congress had accused CPI(M) of having a "secret alliance" with the BJP.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief Sunny Joseph had alleged that the Marxist party's long-standing covert relationship has now come out in the open now.

CPI's youth wing AIYF (All India Youth Federation) also vehemently criticised the state government's decision.

The present move was a stark contrast to the proclaimed stand of the government and a violation of the assurances given to the student outfits, AIYF state leadership said.

However, ruling LDF convenor T P Ramakrishnan had justified General Education Minister V Sivankutty's announcement on joining the scheme and said ruling front's general stance is to ensure that the state received the maximum possible funds from the Centre.

Education Minister Sivankutty on Sunday announced that the state would join the PM SHRI scheme to get the due central funds, but asserted that it would not backtrack from the existing educational policy in the state. PTI LGK ROH