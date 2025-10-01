LDF will form govt for third consecutive term in Kerala, says CPI(M) leader

Thrissur (Kerala), Oct 1 (PTI) CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan on Wednesday exuded confidence that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) will form the government for the third consecutive term after the 2026 Assembly polls in Kerala.

Speaking to reporters here, the Left veteran said even people who had politically opposed the CPI(M) and LDF earlier, are now getting ready to support the LDF.

Govindan said the state is currently in "an exciting political juncture" in which community outfits and thousands of people who had politically opposed the Left are now getting ready to support it to realise the third term of the LDF government.

His remarks came days after prominent community outfits Nair Service Society (NSS) and Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam extended support to the CPI(M)-led LDF government over the Global Ayyappa Sangamam organised by Travancore Devaswom Board.

The LDF government under Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has been in power since 2016.