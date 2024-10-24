LDF's Sathyan Mokeri declares assets close to Rs 50 lakh

Wayanad(Kerala), Oct 24 (PTI) The ruling LDF's candidate in the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll, Sathyan Mokeri, who has not filed his income tax return for the last five financial years on Thursday declared assets worth close to Rs 50 lakh in the election affidavit filed with his nomination papers.

In the affidavit the senior CPI leader also declared that his wife, P Vasantham, has movable assets worth over 28 lakh and immovable property worth over Rs 53 lakh.

His son, Achuth V Sathyan, has movable assets worth over Rs 58 lakh, but no immovable assets, according to the affidavit.

Giving details of his assets and liabilities in the affidavit, Mokeri said he has movable assets of close to Rs 5 lakh which include deposits of varying amounts in three banks.

His immovable property, worth Rs 45 lakh, includes an inherited agricultural land in Vadakara. He has a residential building there whose current market value is Rs 30 lakh, the affidavit said.

Mokeri, who had contested the Lok Sabha polls from Wayanad in 2014 and significantly reduced the then Congress candidate M I Shanavas's victory margin to around 20,000 votes, was accused in four criminal cases for unlawful assembly.

In two of the cases, of 2013 and 2014, he was convicted for the offence of unlawful assembly and fined Rs 200 and Rs 1,450, respectively.

Of the remaining two cases, charges were framed against him in one in 2017, the affidavit said.

The senior CPI leader, known for his work addressing issues in the agricultural sector, has a BA degree in Sociology (Malayalam) from the University of Calicut, according to his affidavit. PTI HMP HMP SA