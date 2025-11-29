Lead as 'scholar warriors' in changing security environment: UPSC chief to graduating NDA cadets

Pune, Nov 29 (PTI) UPSC chairperson Dr Ajay Kumar on Saturday asked graduating National Defence Academy (NDA) cadets to lead as 'scholar-warriors' in the rapidly changing security environment.

Addressing the Convocation Ceremony of the 149th Course of the NDA, the Union Public Service Commission chief said visionaries who founded this eminent institution conceived not merely a military academy, but a crucible of national character, a sanctuary where intellect, integrity and valour would unite to forge leaders capable of defending both frontiers and ideals.

"Today, their vision finds fulfilment in you. You embody India's secular and pluralistic ethos. You are heirs to a noble legacy built on courage, sacrifice and service. In this defining era, the timeless ideal of a scholar-warrior regains its force blending intellect with valour, reflection with action. I have seen this blend in the services during the Galwan crisis," Kumar asserted.

He said officers, in moments of crisis, combined clarity of thought with steadiness of heart.

"Such balance alone distinguishes the leader from the followers, the visionary from the ordinary. For when the moment of reckoning arrives, and it surely will, the world will look at you and may you stand as those officers once did," he added.

Modern conflict is waged not by arms alone but by ideas, innovation and moral conviction, Kumar said.

"India's response in Balakot demonstrated this with unmistakable clarity. A bold decision to strike deep inside Pakistan, executed with surgical precision, calibrated targeting and disciplined messaging that achieved the objective without triggering escalation," said Kumar.

The decisive battles of this century will be fought as much in the realm of the heart as on the field and victory will belong to those who lead with wisdom, empathy and integrity, he added.

"And it is you, armed with knowledge and guided with purpose, who will chart the course India takes in a world of shifting power. In the years ahead, the mantle of command will rest upon your shoulders," said Kumar.

"When circumstances test your judgement, let integrity be your guiding star and honour your constant companion. Preparedness is not only tactical or physical, it is moral and intellectual. A true leader commands not by authority but by example, empathy and ethical strength," Kumar said.

He told the graduating cadets that their duty extends beyond battle.

"As officers of the Armed Forces, you are also stewards of India's destiny, entrusted with preserving her dignity, peace and prosperity. Your influence will reach beyond front lines, into the deliberations that shape policy, diplomacy and national direction. To discharge this trust, you must cultivate an understanding of the political, economic and ethical forces that shape our world," he said.

When India looks for direction in a turbulent world, she will turn to such officers to stand firm, think clearly and to lead her with honour, he added.

He urged the cadets not to become complacent in the pursuit of knowledge after passing out from the NDA.

"The warfare of tomorrow will be technologically mediated, artificial intelligence enabled systems, network-centric operations, cyber and space-based capabilities. You will need knowledge not only to discharge your challenging professional roles amidst the technologically mediated warfare of tomorrow, but for your career growth and personal enrichment," Kumar pointed out.

A total of 328 cadets passed out from the National Defence Academy (NDA) during the convocation ceremony held on Saturday.

Of these, 216 cadets were conferred Bachelor's Degrees from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), comprising 72 cadets in Science Stream, 92 cadets in Computer Science Stream, and 52 cadets in Arts Stream. Additionally, 18 cadets from friendly foreign countries were awarded degrees.

A total of 112 BTech stream cadets of the Navy and Air Force received their three-year course completion certificates. These cadets will be awarded BTech degrees after completing one more year of training at their respective pre-commissioning academies, the Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad.

Cadet Kartik Maheshwari ('M' Sqn) topped the Science Stream with an FGPA of 8.11, receiving the Commandant's Silver Medal and COAS Rolling Trophy.

Cadet Ananya ('G' Sqn) led the Computer Science Stream with an FGPA of 8.36, while Cadet Anurag Gupta ('B' Sqn) stood first in the Social Science Stream with an FGPA of 7.44, both getting the Commandant's Silver Medal along with respective service trophies.

In the B.Tech Stream, Cadet Vishwesh Bhalerao ('F' Sqn) emerged first with a CGPA of 8.05, earning the Commandant's Silver Medal and the CISC Trophy. PTI SPK BNM