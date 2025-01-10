Lead party in next polls to become CM, don't eye top post now: Rajanna tells Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar should become CM by successfully leading the party in the next elections, rather than aspiring for the top post in the incumbent government's remaining period of two and a half years, a state minister said on Friday.

Minister K N Rajanna's apparent dig comes in the backdrop of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's recent dinner with select Dalit and ST Cabinet colleagues that created a buzz within the ruling Congress amid speculation about a possible change of guard in the state after March, possibly under a "rotational chief minister" or "power-sharing" formula.

Such an agreement was reportedly arrived upon in 2023 following the party's win, with both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar vying for the top post.

Cooperation Minister Rajanna, who is considered to be a confidant of Siddaramaiah, was also part of the recent dinner meeting.

Shivakumar has made no secret of his ambition to become the CM.

"As a human being, the desire for power is natural. I don't feel that him (Shivakumar) showing interest or desire for the Chief Minister's post is wrong. Previous election (2023) was under the leadership of Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, and people blessed us (Congress)," Rajanna said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said the high command has appointed the legislature party leader, who is the CM, and they have the powers to change the leader in the future if they want, and everyone will accept whatever decision they make.

"Let's go for the next Assembly polls under Shivakumar's leadership, and with the party coming to power once again under his leadership, let him be the chief minister for full five years, why fight for two-and-half years now?" Rajanna said, "I'm not saying don't fight for two-and-half years. My suggestion for him is why fight to be CM for two-and-half years, become CM for a full five years. Who will object..."

Asked if he will be minister in Shivakumar's cabinet given a chance, Rajanna said he won't contest elections anymore, and also doesn't expect to become minister in anyone's cabinet.

There was stiff competition between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar for the CM's post after the May 2023 polls which the party won, and the Congress had managed to convince the latter and made him the deputy CM.

There were some reports at the time that a compromise had been reached based on a "rotational chief minister formula," according to which Shivakumar will become head the state after two-and-half years, but they have not been officially confirmed by the party.

A meeting of Congress leaders, ministers, and lawmakers from SC/ST communities, scheduled for Wednesday evening under the leadership of Home Minister G Parameshwara and supported by Rajanna, had to be postponed following instructions from AICC general secretary in-charge of the state, Randeep Singh Surjewala.

According to sources, the decision to postpone the meeting came after Shivakumar met AICC general secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal in New Delhi on Monday night to discuss party developments.

A section within the Congress feels the SC/ST convention and Parameshwara's dinner meeting could revive the demand for a Dalit or AHINDA (a Kannada acronym for minorities, backward classes, and Dalits) leader to become the next chief minister. This could complicate Shivakumar's prospects if Siddaramaiah steps down after the state budget, as speculated.

Rajanna had in the past demanded the party to enforce the 'one person, one post' policy, which was seen as a move to mount pressure on Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress chief.

He had also batted for three more Deputy Chief Ministers -- from Veerashaiva-Lingayat, SC/ST and minority communities -- along with Shivakumar a Vokkaliga.

Reacting to union minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy's 60 per cent commission charge against the Congress government, Rajanna said, "Ask Kumaraswamy how much is his percentage and let's say what is the difference later. Is Kumaraswamy a Satya Harishchandra?"

Claiming that 90 per cent of political leaders in this country are corrupt, he said, "How much would we spend during elections? Where does that money come from? Do we spend by selling our assets? Don't we borrow from someone for it? Does the person who lends money, lends just like that? If we speak the truth before the media, it will become an issue. The situation is such that the truth cannot not be spoken."