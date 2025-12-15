Leader of Opposition writes to Karnataka Assembly Speaker to extend winter session for a week

Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 15 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly R Ashoka on Monday requested Speaker U T Khader to extend the ongoing winter session of the state legislature for one more week.

In a letter to the Speaker, he said there is a need to discuss several issues concerning the state and find solutions for them. The session that began here on December 8 is scheduled to go on till the 19th of this month.

"It was decided to hold the winter session in Belagavi from December 8 to 19 but due to some reasons, the session has been shortened by 2 days," Ashoka said, probably pointing at House being adjourned on December 8 and 15, after condoling the death of sitting MLAs H Y Meti and Samanuru Shivashankarappa, respectively, following their death.

"There are many burning issues concerning the state, pending discussion in the session. To find solutions to all these issues, I request you to extend the current session for another week," he added.

Along with regular question and answer sessions, the House has been discussing issues concerning North Karnataka and its development for the last week. Several key Bills that have been tabled are yet to be taken up for consideration and passage.

Belagavi, bordering Maharashtra, has been hosting legislature sessions once a year since 2006.

Belagavi, bordering Maharashtra, has been hosting legislature sessions once a year since 2006.

Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, modelled on the Vidhana Soudha, the state secretariat in Bengaluru, was built as an assertion that Belagavi is an integral part of Karnataka. Maharashtra claims Belagavi and some nearby places belong to it.