'Leader of Paryatan': BJP questions LoP Rahul Gandhi's foreign trips

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) The BJP on Wednesday raised questions on Rahul Gandhi's foreign trips and asked the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha about his "compulsion" to often embark on "secret travels" abroad.

Alleging that the itinerary of Gandhi's "official or unofficial" trips is not shared when he goes abroad, BJP national spokesperson Tuhin Sinha also asked the Congress leader what he is "hiding" from the country.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, Sinha also called Gandhi "leader of paryatan" (leader of tourism) and "leader of partying", taking a jibe at the LoP ahead of his 6-day visit to Germany next week.

Gandhi does not appear to be the Leader of Opposition with the way he embarks on foreign visits by skipping "important occasions" in the country, the BJP spokesperson charged.

Gandhi will visit Germany from December 15 to 20 during which he will engage with the Indian diaspora and meet German ministers, according to the Indian Overseas Congress.

Raising questions on Gandhi's scheduled visit to Germany, Sinha asked, "At a time when Parliament Session is underway during which 13 important bills are listed for consideration and passage, what is his compulsion that he finds his secret travels more important than this?" Being the LoP in the Lok Sabha, Gandhi should have been here during this Parliament session, Sinha suggested.

"It has become his habit to disappear on every important occasion... when the vice presidential poll was scheduled to be held on September 9, he embarked on a foreign trip from September 4 to September 8. Possibly, he was in Malaysia," Sinha said.

The BJP spokesperson also referred to Gandhi's other foreign visits, including the one he undertook during the Bihar assembly polls, and alleged, "Where does he go on official or unofficial visits are not shared." "What is he hiding from country?" he asked, alleging, "Leaving aside his responsibilities in India, he keeps meeting unknown people at unknown places (abroad)." Sinha alleged that when Gandhi visited South America earlier and there was no information about his engagements there.

"During his South America visit, did he meet former President of Chile Michelle Bachelet to convince her to receive the Indira Gandhi Peace prize?" he asked.

Sinha also asked Gandhi if he was engaged in preparing his retirement plan.

The LoP will have to decide whether he is interested in politics in India or not, the BJP spokesperson added.

Asked if intelligence agencies are not able to keep tabs on the LoP's foreign visits, he said, "Rahul Gandhi's activities are being watched." He alleged that Gandhi has been running various propaganda and he has to explain the source from where he "gathers" the idea to continuously attack the country while holding an important position of the LoP.

"But the day he crosses the limit, action will certainly be taken against him. You remain assured that security agencies must be keeping a watch," the BJP spokesperson added.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday hit back at the BJP for its criticism of Rahul Gandhi over his visit to Germany next week, asking why they are raising questions on the LoP when Prime Minister Narendra Modi spends "almost half of his working time outside the country".

This came after the BJP took a swipe at Gandhi over his visit, saying, "Rahul is LoP -- leader of paryatan." "Once again, Videsh Nayak (foreign hero) is doing what he does best! Going for a foreign tour! Parliament is on till 19th Dec but Reports suggest Rahul Gandhi to visit Germany from Dec 15-20! Rahul is LoP - leader of paryatan," BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said in a post on X.

"During Bihar elections too he was abroad and then in Jungle Safari," he added.