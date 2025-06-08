Leaders across parties hail Haryana Guv Dattatreya at autobiography launch

Hyderabad, Jun 8 (PTI) Former President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday praised Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya as a rare leader without any foes or rivals in public life.

Speaking after releasing Dattatreya's autobiography in Telugu 'Prajala kathe, naa atma katha' (story of people is my life story), he said Dattatreya is a personality who is a friend to all.

A galaxy of leaders, cutting cross political lines, including former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, his Telangana counterpart A Revanth Reddy, Governors of various states and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy attended the event.

"I think, in his (Dattatreya) dictionary of life, perhaps, there are no words like enemy or rival," Kovind said.

Hailing Dattatreya for his tireless efforts to uplifting the poor and aiding those in need, Kovind also recalled his incarceration during the Emergency.

"During imprisonment, he used to encourage his fellow jail inmates saying they will get released from jail soon." Kovind further said the initiatives undertaken by Dattatreya as Union Labour Minister like minimum wages, minimum pension and increase in gratuity are benefitting lakhs and crores of workmen even today.

Venkaiah Naidu said Dattatreya never had a personal life, as his life has always been intertwined with people.

Noting that some politicians switched party loyalties like "diapers are changed for children", he emphasised that remaining committed to an ideology is as important as honesty and integrity which is exemplified by Dattatreya.

Describing Dattatreya as a "gentleman politician", Chandrababu Naidu praised Dattatreya's service (as a volunteer of RSS) in Krishna district of Andhra during the devastating cyclone of 1977 and also his jail term during the Emergency.

Lauding Dattatreya's humble nature and his contributions as a Lok Sabha member, Union Minister and as Governor, the Andhra CM said the Haryana Governor's life serves as a role model in many ways.

The Andhra CM also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is striving to make India a top-ranking nation in the world and called for efforts to make Telugu people the most prosperous community in the world.

Describing Dattatreya as 'ajatshatru' (one who has no enemy), Revanth Reddy said the Haryana Governor commands respect across all parties in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, much like former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the national level.

Revanth Reddy, who started his political journey with the ABVP and later served in the TDP before joining the Congress, said he maintains friendships in all parties.

He recalled a conversation during the lunch with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the CMs on the occasion of the recent NITI Aayog meeting in Delhi.

"Pointing to Chandrababu Naidu ji, he (PM Modi) said your colleague is here. I said I had my schooling in yours (BJP), college with him (Naidu) and now doing job with Rahul Gandhi ji," Revanth Reddy said.

Former Chief Justice of India N V Ramana also appreciated Dattatreya's primacy for human relations which made leaders cutting across political parties to attend the event.

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma and his Andhra, Tripura and Odisha counterparts S Abdul Nazeer, N Indrasena Reddy and K Hari Babu respectively and several other dignitaries attended the event. PTI SJR VVK SJR ROH