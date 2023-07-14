Leaders across party lines hail Chandrayaan-3 launch, PM Modi calls it 'new chapter' in India's space odyssey

New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) The top Indian leadership and politicians cutting across party lines on Friday hailed the launch of ISRO's ambitious third lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 with Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling it a "new chapter" in the country's space odyssey which has elevated the dreams and ambitions of every Indian.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched Chandrayaan 3 from Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota, eyeing a rare feat in moon exploration so far only accomplished by the US, China and the former Soviet Union.

The space agency said the technically challenging soft landing on the lunar surface, which Chandrayaan-2 could not achieve, has been planned for 5.47 PM on August 23.

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Modi, several ministers, opposition leaders, including Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and former AICC chief Rahul Gandhi, lauded ISRO's feat.

The Congress praised scientists for the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3 and said it was testimony to the vision, foresight, determination and accomplishment of all previous prime ministers, including Indira Gandhi, P V Narasimha Rao and Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

President Murmu said India's successful launching of Chandrayaan-3 marks another significant milestone in space exploration besides demonstrating the nation's unwavering commitment to advancement in space science and technology.

Vice President Dhankhar also congratulated the ISRO on the successful launch, saying this "extraordinary feat" highlights the advancement made by India in space science and research.

Hailing the launch as a "new chapter" in India's space odyssey, Modi said it has elevated the dreams and ambitions of every Indian.

The Indian Space Research Organisation launched its third lunar mission on board the heavy-lift LVM3-M4 rocket.

"Chandrayaan-3 scripts a new chapter in India's space odyssey. It soars high, elevating the dreams and ambitions of every Indian. This momentous achievement is a testament to our scientists' relentless dedication. I salute their spirit and ingenuity!" the Prime Minister tweeted.

Ahead of the launch, Modi said the Chandrayaan-3 mission will carry the hopes and dreams of our nation.

Till Chandrayaan-1, the moon was believed to be a bone-dry, geologically inactive and uninhabitable celestial body while it is now seen as a dynamic and geologically active body with the presence of water and subsurface ice, he said on Twitter.

Maybe in the future, it can be potentially inhabited, the prime minister added.

Modi tweeted,"14th July 2023 will always be etched in golden letters as far as India's space sector is concerned. Chandrayaan-3, our third lunar mission, will embark on its journey." Modi also urged people to know more about this mission and the strides India has made in space, science and innovation. "It will make you all very proud," he added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also hailed the successful launch and said the tireless pursuit of the ISRO scientists has propelled India on the path of scripting a remarkable space odyssey for generations to cherish.

"India today embarked on its historic space journey with the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3. My heartfelt congratulations to the ISRO scientists whose tireless pursuit has today propelled India on the path of scripting a remarkable space odyssey for generations to cherish," Shah tweeted.

In his reaction to the successful lift-off, Kharge said the launch was a matter of great pride for all Indians.

Lauding scientists, Rahul Gandhi said, "Today, more than a billion of us look to the sky, beaming with pride." "Chandrayaan-3 is the fruit of decades of labour by the scientific community since the launch of India's space programme in 1962, followed by the creation of ISRO in 1969. The success of this mission will make us only the fourth nation to land a spacecraft on the surface of the moon. A truly incredible feat! Congratulations to the entire team at ISRO," Gandhi said in a tweet.

Taking to Twitter, Kharge said,"Our collective happiness is over the moon. Thanks to the tremendous ingenuity, dedication, skill and hard work of our scientists, engineers and everyone involved in the successful launch...".

The Congress chief said India's lunar missions began with Chandrayaan-1 in 2008 which confirmed the presence of water molecules on the moon. "It was a historic feat by our country".

"Today, Chandrayaan-3 is a testimony to the vision, foresight, determination and accomplishment of all our previous prime ministers, including Pandit Nehru ji, Lal Bahadur Shastri ji, Indira Gandhi ji, P V Narasimha Rao ji, Rajiv Gandhi ji, Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji and Manmohan Singh ji." "It is our sincere tribute to Dr Vikram Sarabhai and Dr Satish Dhawan and countless visionary scientists who devoted their lives to establish and inculcate scientific temper for human and social development for our people," he tweeted.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3 was a thrilling occasion of great pride to all Indians.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3 was a thrilling occasion of great pride to all Indians.

He also recalled the launch of Chandrayaan-1 on October 22, 2008, and of Chandrayaan-2 on July 22, 2019. India's space programme has a long history of self-reliance and support from the political leadership, the Congress leader said.