Leaders arrive for Delimitation meeting in TN

Chennai, Mar 21(PTI): An illuminated Ripon building housing the Chennai Corporation office greeted the onlookers, as leaders arrived here on Friday evening for the first delimitation meeting on March 22.

A sand sculpture of Chief Minister M K Stalin was etched on the alluring Marina beach to show support for the Joint Action Committee meeting.

Meanwhile, Chief Ministers of Kerala, Telangana, and Punjab: Pinarayi Vijayan, Revanth Reddy, Bhagwant Singh Mann, and working president of Shiromani Akali Dal Balwinder Singh Bhunder, and general secretary of Indian Union Muslim League Kerala P M A Salam, were among the leaders who arrived in Chennai to attend the DMK’s JAC meeting to be chaired by Stalin. PTI JSP ROH