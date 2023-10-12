Leaders, celebrities address summit

Chennai, Oct 12 (PTI) A host of political leaders, celebrities and others addressed the ABP Network's "The Southern Rising" Summit here on Thursday.

Advertisment

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, former West Bengal Governor Gopalkrishna Gandhi, Tamil Nadu IT Minister P Thiaga Rajan, actors Rana Daggubati and Revathy among others spoke on different themes, according to a press release here.

Soundararajan said, "The Governor is a bridge and a bridge not only to the central and state governments but also to the people. There should be a good relationship between the Chief Minister and Governor," it quoted her as saying.

Thiaga Rajan delved into the manifold benefits of federalism and said the notion of democracy is that a thousand voices should be heard.

"We should try and figure out policies; if that doesn’t work, we should recalibrate and readjust," he was quoted as saying.

John Brittas, CPI-M MP, said India was a multi-religious country and "you can only have democracy when you have free and independent media." Gopalkrishna Gandhi "delivered a profound reflection on the enduring significance of Gandhian principles," the release added. PTI SA SA KH