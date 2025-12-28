Leaders cutting across party lines pay tributes to 'Captain' Vijayakanth on his death anniversary

Chennai, Dec 28 (PTI) Leaders cutting across party lines paid floral tributes at the memorial of DMDK founder leader Vijayakanth, fondly addressed as 'Captain' by his admirers, on his second death anniversary.

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami were among those who visited Vijayakanth's samadhi on the premises of the party headquarters at Koyambedu here.

TNCC chief K Selvaperunthagai, BJP leaders Nainar Nagenthran, Pon Radhakrishnan and Tamilisai Soundararajan and NTK top leader Seeman were among others who visited the mausoleum and paid floral tributes.

Several admirers placed newborns on the samadhi and prayed for the wellbeing of their children. Right from the morning, people lined up before the DMDK state headquarters to pay their respects at the samadhi, which was decked up with a variety of flowers and garlands.

Led by DMDK chief Premalatha Vijayakanth, party cadres and fans of the late actor-turned-politician took out a peace march here on the occasion of the anniversary, observed as 'Guru Pooja' by the party.

Vijayakanth (1952-2023) was a celebrated star from the 1980s onwards and he launched his party the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam on September 14, 2005 and went on to become the Leader of Opposition in 2011 after a handsome win in polls that year in alliance with the AIADMK.

Vijayakanth, to this day, is addressed as Captain by his supporters and admirers following the huge success of his 100th film "Captain Prabhakaran" at the box office in 1991. PTI VGN VGN SA