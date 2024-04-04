Leaders denied tickets for Odisha twin polls continue to quit parties

Bhubaneswar/Berhampur, Apr 4 (PTI) As political parties of Odisha released lists of candidates for the ensuing Lok Sabha and Odisha assembly polls, reports of resignation by leaders who fail to get tickets from the ruling BJD and opposition BJP are pouring in from different parts of the state.

The state has witnessed resignation of at least 10 leaders of different parties since Wednesday when BJD president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik released the second list for the Assembly polls and the third list for the Lok Sabha polls.

Several other leaders have quit their respective parties in the past few days also.

After being denied tickets, leaders have sent their resignation letters to Patnaik from Ganjam, Balasore, Jagatsinghpur, Kandhamal and some other districts.

In Patnbaik’s home district of Ganjam, former deputy speaker of assembly Ram Chandra Panda and BJD’s state council member T.Gopi resigned on Thursday after the party nominated Bhrugu Baxipatra, a BJP turncoat, as the Lok Sabha candidate, dropping sitting MP Chandra Sekhar Sahu.

Both Panda and Gopi, aspirants for Berhampur seat, told reporters that a man from BJP was randomly picked up and given BJD ticket while neglecting the leaders who have been working for the party for years.

Panda who was one of the aspirants for the Lok Sabha ticket from Berhampur.

He asked, “What assessment was made about the party’s Lok Sabha candidate, who was given a ticket some hours after he joined the party?” Panda was elected in 2000 from Chhatrapur on a BJP ticket and became deputy speaker in the state assembly. He unsuccessfully contested from BJP in Berhampur Lok Sabha seat in 2014 and had joined BJD in 2017.

Similarly, T Gopi said he decided to snap his long association with the BJD since its formation as the party neglected him.

Soro’s sitting MLA Parshuram Dhada quit the BJD after being dropped.

Another prominent BJD leader Asit Patnaik from Bhadrak district also resigned from the party. He was the son of five-time Bhadrak MLA Jugal Patnaik and working for the party for 15 years aspiring to get a party ticket.

“In 2019 elections, the party ignored me and fielded a new face in Bhadrak assembly seat. Though it was an act of injustice since my father was the sitting MLA of Bhadrak, I did not raise any voice of dissent, being a loyal worker of BID,” he wrote to the party president.

The former chairman of the Odisha Pisciculture Development Corporation Limited said the party ignored him once again.

Another BJD MLA Ramesh Chandra Sai who was denied re-nomination from Athamallik sent his resignation letter to Patnaik on Thursday evening.

Former Phulbani MLA Debendra Kanhar and former Jagatsinghpur district president Amarendra Das have also quit the regional party.

Meanwhile, the supporters of Debendra Kanhar staged a demonstration in Phulbani and burnt effigies of Jayshree Kanhar, the BJD nominee for the assembly segment, and former minister Padmanav Behera, who has been nominated for Birmaharajpur assembly seat.

Behera said, “All people cannot be made happy. Some dissidence will remain and BJD knows how to manage them.” Meanwhile, BJP state spokesperson Sonali Sahoo joined Congress on Thursday, shortly after resigning from the saffron party.

Sonali said she decided to quit BJP and join Congress after being inspired by Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and the party’s progressive ideas and policies. She had joined the saffron party in 2019 after quitting the Congress.

Congress leader Arindam Sarkhel also resigned from the party on Thursday. His wife Monideepa had joined the BJD a few days ago.

The state BJP headquarters here also witnessed noisy protest when hundreds of saffron party supporters opposed the candidature of Arabinda Dhali from Jaydev assembly segment and Siri Mishra’s nomination from Hinjili. PTI COR AAM AAM NN