Leaders from several countries congratulate PM Modi on poll win

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) Leaders from several countries congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday as his ruling alliance won a majority in the Lok Sabha elections, paving the way for his third term in office.

In a message to his Indian counterpart, Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay said as Modi continues to lead Bharat to great heights, he looks forward to working closely with him to further strengthen relations between their countries.

Thanking him, Modi said, "Bharat-Bhutan relations will continue to grow strength to strength." Replying to the wishes of his Nepal counterpart Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Modi said he looks forward to continued cooperation to strengthen the India-Nepal friendship.

Modi told Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe that as the India-Sri Lanka partnership charts new frontiers, he looks forward to his continued support.

Leaders from some other countries also wished Modi as the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won a majority in the polls.