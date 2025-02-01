Leaders hail as FM makes slew of announcements for Bihar on election year

New Delhi: Bihar remained in focus in the Union Budget 2025-26 with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday making several announcements for the state, including setting up of a Makhana Board, financial support for the western Kosi canal and support for enhancing the capacity of IIT Patna.

Bihar, currently ruled by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), will go to polls later this year.

Presenting the Budget in the Lok Sabha, the finance minister also announced that the Centre will set up a National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship, and Management in Bihar, besides facilitating greenfield airports in the state to meet future needs.

"A Makhana Board will be established in Bihar to improve production and processing of the nut," Sitharaman said in her Budget speech.

She also said the Centre will provide financial support to the state for the western Kosi canal, benefiting 50,000 hectares in the Mithilanchal region.

The Centre will create additional infrastructure in five IITs and provide support for enhancing the capacity of IIT Patna.

Union minister and Lok Jan Shakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan hailed the budgetary announcements.

"Establishment of the National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management in Bihar will strengthen food processing activities in the entire eastern region and increase the income of farmers by improving the quality of their produce," Paswan posted on X.

JD (U) working president Sanjay Jha hailed the announcement of setting up of a Makhana Board in Bihar, saying it will unlock new opportunities for the farmers and entrepreneurs.

Stating that it will turn out to be a gamechanger for the region’s agricultural economy, Jha said in a post on X, "The initiative will enhance production, processing, value addition, and marketing, driving economic growth in Mithila and Bihar."