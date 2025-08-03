Leaders life Trump will get befitting reply when India becomes third-largest economy: Delhi CM

New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday said the leaders like US President Donald Trump will get a befitting reply when India becomes the world's third-largest economy.

The chief minister asserted the nation is no longer dependent on the United States for exports and global recognition.

"The whole world is standing with open arms to do business with India. People like Trump will get a befitting reply when we develop and rise," said Gupta addressing the silver jubilee celebration of the Patparganj CPE Study Circle.

"If we all work together then it will not take time to become the third-largest largest economy from fourth number. Our exports are not dependent on America," she added.

Underlining the importance of self-reliance, Gupta said, "We must become self-dependent so that whatever we consume benefits our own people." The chief minister also highlighted the role of chartered accountants (CAs) and called them the government's "army".

"All the 30,000 CAs in Delhi are my army who encourage everyone to pay their taxes faithfully. Whenever there's a GST raid, the first call goes to a CA. They help ensure tax compliance," she said.

Gupta announced plans to launch a new scheme to allow citizens to settle old tax dues without hassle.

It would be a one-time opportunity, she said, adding that chartered accountants would play a pivotal role in its execution.

"We are working towards making the tax-paying system completely faceless. People shouldn't fear the government. We are eliminating the need for multiple licenses and simplifying systems," she said.

The chief minister said the public trust in chartered accountants is similar to that in doctors.

"No government campaign can be as effective as a CA's word. People trust their CA and do what they say," she added.

Gupta also stressed the need to end under the table transactions and build a governance model that encourages honesty and transparency. PTI MHS AS AS