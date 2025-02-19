Leaders like Badal, Jakhar enjoy feasts while farmers fast: Punjab CM

Chandigarh, Feb 19 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday slammed political rivals including Sukhbir Singh Badal and Sunil Jakhar for "enjoying feasts" as farmers of the state are fasting in support of their demands.

"This clearly reflects the insensitivity and insincerity of this 'elite' political class that has ruled the state for decades," said Mann while addressing a gathering during an event for handing over appointment letters to newly recruited 497 youths here.

Mann was apparently referring to the recently-held wedding function of Shiromani Akali Dal Sukhbir Singh Badal's daughter Harkirat Kaur Badal.

Several political leaders had attended the wedding related ceremonies.

Notably, farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal is on a fast-unto-death to press the Centre for various demands including a legal guarantee to minimum support price for crops.

Mann said, "These political leaders have always hobnobbed with each other to secure their interests while ignoring the matters of the state and its people. These leaders spit venom against each other from their respective stages but embrace each other in such private functions which expose their dubious face." "These leaders will justify their move by saying that this is their social obligation but they forget that due to their venomous speeches the social fabric of the state is disturbed adding that these leaders divide the people for their vested political interests but shamefully are hand in glove with each other," he alleged.

Further targeting his rivals, Mann said these political leaders befool the people as in villages of state people fight with each other on the name of political parties but these leaders attend the marriages and functions of each other and embrace them which is surprising.

Mann said that such people should be taught a lesson and people should always elect the government of a common man.

He reiterated that the traditional parties are envious of him because he hails from a common family.

He said that these leaders who believed that they have divine right to rule the state due to which they are not able to digest that a common man is running the state "efficiently".

"These leaders fooled the people for a long time but now people are not getting swayed by their misleading propaganda," said Mann.

People of the state ousted the political parties that used to play musical chairs of power to loot them after every five years, said Mann.

His government has been given a chance by people to serve them and they will work hard to fulfill their expectations, he stated.

Mann said the opposition leaders start their day by slamming him just because they are envious of the pro-people decision taken by his government.

Taking a jibe at the Akali leaders, the CM said despite their lip service, these leaders failed to deliver anything tangible to the people.

"Due to such misdeeds only the Akali leaders are now facing public wrath," he alleged.

"In democracy the power of a common man is supreme. Those who claimed that they will rule for 25 years have been sent to political oblivion by the people," said Mann as he was referring to Sukhbir Badal. PTI CHS NB NB