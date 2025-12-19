Leaders like Giriraj Singh want to turn India into Kaurav Rajya: Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar, Dec 19 (PTI) People's Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Friday said BJP leaders like Union minister Giriraj Singh want to make India a 'Kaurav Rajya' where women are disrespected.

“India is a secular country. It is the country of (Mahatma) Gandhi, who laid down his life for secularism. But leaders like Giriraj Singh want to turn it into 'Kaurav Rajya'. I am not saying 'Ram Rajya', in which the Kauravs stripped Draupadi's clothes,” Mufti told reporters here.

After Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday triggered a row by pulling the veil off the face of a woman during an event to distribute appointment letters to Ayush doctors in Patna, Giriraj Singh on Thursday defended Kumar and said it is up to the woman to refuse the appointments or “go to hell”.

Linking Singh's mentality to that of the Kauravs, Mufti said, “There is no respect for women. Draupadi was not a Muslim and was not veiled, yet her clothes were stripped off in public, with Kauravs like Giriraj applauding and laughing. They continue to do the same, so it should not surprise us. I have no expectations from BJP leaders.” Referring to Nitish Kumar, the PDP chief said he should not have done what he did.

“I am happy that Iltija (Mufti) has lodged a complaint (against Kumar) today,” she said.

Earlier in the day, Mufti’s daughter and PDP leader Iltija lodged a police complaint seeking the registration of an FIR against the Bihar chief minister.

“I’m writing to bring to your attention a vile incident which has caused immense distress and hurt among Muslims, especially women. A few days ago, we watched with shock, horror and worry as Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar pulled down the ‘naqab’ of a young Muslim doctor in full public glare at a government function,” Mufti said in her complaint to the Kothibagh SHO.

However, there was no word from the police on whether an FIR has been registered against the JD-U chief.