Leaders pay tributes to late MP CM Arjun Singh on birth anniversary; Yadav hails his contribution

Bhopal, Nov 5 (PTI) Leaders cutting across party lines paid tributes to former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and ex-Union minister late Arjun Singh here on his 95th birth anniversary on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar offered floral tributes to the portrait of Arjun Singh in the Central Hall of the legislative assembly complex.

Singh's family members, including his sons Abhimanyu Singh and Congress MLA Ajay Singh, and others were present.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Yadav said, "Late Arjun Singh dedicated his life to the development of Madhya Pradesh and welfare of people. As a visionary leader, he took several key decisions for the development of the state." Singh was among the most influential leaders in the 1980s and served as MP chief minister three times and was also Governor of Punjab, the CM added.

As Union human resource development minister, Singh made significant contributions to the country's development. He always stood for the welfare of the poor and the backward classes, and was at the forefront of fighting for the underprivileged, according to him.

Congress leaders, led by its general secretary in-charge of Madhya Pradesh Harish Choudhary, paid floral tributes to Singh at his statue in Shivaji Nagar area here. PTI MAS NP