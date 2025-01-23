Leaders recall Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s unyielding spirit towards cause of country

New Delhi/Kolkata, Jan 23 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, chief ministers and other senior political leaders paid tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 128th birth anniversary on Thursday with Modi calling people to stay united in pursuit of 'viksit Bharat' and cautioned them against the forces seeking to weaken the country and break its unity.

Addressing virtually a 'Parakram Diwas' event held in Cuttack to commemorate Subhas Chandra Bose's 128th birth anniversary in the city of his birth, Modi said the iconic freedom fighter's life is a source of continuous inspiration for people.

He said Netaji, as Bose was fondly called, chose to shun comfort zone and preferred to struggle for the country's independence.

Modi said, "He never got trapped in a comfort zone. Similarly, we all have to step out of our comfort zone to build a viksit Bharat. We have to make ourselves the best globally. We have to choose excellence and focus on efficiency." Bose was single-mindedly focused on the country's 'swaraj' (self rule) and people from diverse backgrounds united for the cause, he said.

"Now we have to stay united for a developed India," he added.

He said people should seek inspiration from Bose's life for India's unity.

"We have to stay alert to those who want to weaken the country and break its unity," he said.

Following the Centre's decision to observe Netaji's birth anniversary as 'Parakram Diwas' (Day of Valour) in 2021, the first such event was held that year at Victoria Memorial in Kolkata. The following year saw the unveiling of a hologram statue of Netaji at India Gate, New Delhi; and in 2023, 21 unnamed islands in the Andaman and Nicobar archipelago were named after the 21 Param Vir Chakra Awardees.

In 2024, the Prime Minister inaugurated the event at the historic Red Fort in Delhi, the site of the INA trials.

This year the Parakram Diwas celebration is being organised by the Ministry of Culture at Cuttack, Netaji’s birthplace and the city that shaped his early sensibilities.

The three-day event began with the Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi and other dignitaries paying homage to Netaji and hoisting the National Flag at the house where Netaji was born, which has now been converted into a museum dedicated to him.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar recalled Bose’s unyielding spirit towards the cause of the country.

In a post on X, Dhankhar said Bose's exemplary dedication to India's Independence and the formation of the Azad Hind Fauj stand as testament to his extraordinary vision and valour.

"Netaji's valour, nationalistic fervour, and monumental contribution to freeing India from foreign rule continue to inspire countless Indians. He personified selfless devotion to the cause of the motherland," the vice president said.

West Bengal Chief Minister said Bose’s life was a symphony of courage, intellect, and uncompromising patriotism.

"On his 128th birth anniversary, I joined countless admirers in paying homage to this towering figure whose clarion call for freedom galvanised a nation shackled in subjugation. For the first time, this historic day was commemorated in the hallowed grounds of Terai-Dooars. The air reverberated with the sounds of conch shells, echoing Netaji’s immortal legacy," she posted on X.

In Kolkata, Left Front leaders, led by chairman Biman Bose, paid floral tributes to Netaji at Subodh Mallick Square.

Addressing the gathering after garlanding a statue of the freedom fighter, Bose highlighted Netaji’s dedication to India’s freedom struggle.

"He formed the Indian National Army with people from all castes, creeds, and religions, and he never cared for his safety in the fight for the country’s freedom," he said.

At an event in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath described Bose as the "epitome of courage, loyalty, and selfless service," calling on the youth to find inspiration in his vision and ideals.

The CM paid glowing tributes by garlanding his statue at Parivartan Chowk. He also reflected on Netaji's immense contributions to the nation, hailing him as "a great son of Mother India" and "an iconic hero of the freedom struggle".

"His immortal slogan, 'Give me blood, and I will give you freedom,' inspires generations and is a testament to his undying legacy", Adityanath remarked.

In Ranchi, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren highlighted Bose’s significant influence in regions like Jharkhand, Bengal, Bihar, and Odisha, and emphasised the pride the state feels in being associated with such a great leader.

"There are many important places in the state where he stayed. It is a matter of pride for us that such a great personality was born among us," he said.

He noted, "Netaji’s unyielding spirit instilled self-respect and gave a voice to the people." In Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav slammed the Congress for ignoring the contributions of Bose, whose birth anniversary was observed during the day, and Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Hailing Bose, Yadav said Netaji passed the extremely tough Indian Civil Service (ICS) exams during British rule but refused to take up any post, choosing to participate in the freedom struggle.

Hailing Bose, Yadav said Netaji passed the extremely tough Indian Civil Service (ICS) exams during British rule but refused to take up any post, choosing to participate in the freedom struggle.

"But the Congress chose to trouble good leaders like Netaji. He became national president of the party but was ultimately forced to resign. The Congress also meted out injustice to Babasaheb Ambedkar. Now, like hypocrites, the Congress is taking out yatra from Mhow," Yadav said.