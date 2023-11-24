Leaders should use restrained language for rivals: Sachin Pilot

Jaipur, Nov 24 (PTI) Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Friday said leaders should use restrained language while criticising their rivals to strengthen democracy.

Advertisment

He also said a lot has been said against him but he tried not to lose his composure.

The remarks by Pilot came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said a Gurjar's son who gave his life to the Congress was removed like a fly in milk after the party came to power in Rajasthan, in an apparent reference to Pilot.

Earlier in the day, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who in the past used words like 'nakara' and 'nikamma' for Pilot following his rebellion in 2020, shared a video message of Pilot in which he is appealing to people to vote for the Congress, on his social media accounts.

Advertisment

During a media interaction in Tonk, a reporter pointed out that as the polling nears, Sachin Pilot has become “laadla” (dear) of PM Modi and CM Gehlot.

Responding to it, Pilot said that one should become the "laadla" of the public.

“The relationship that is established through sacrifice, dedication and service while being among the people is the biggest asset of a leader and I am working in that direction. This is my 'sanskar' (values) since childhood,” he said.

Advertisment

“A lot has been said and a lot has been alleged. I tried not to lose my composure and to use dignified language in public. To strengthen democracy, even the opponents should use a restrained language if they want to criticize,” Pilot said without taking any name.

On the PM's comments, he said that no leader needs to worry about him.

“My party will worry about me,” he said.

Advertisment

Pilot expressed confidence that the Congress party will win the state elections.

The former deputy CM said that his party took action on the points raised by him a year ago and today the party is in a position to emerge victorious in the assembly elections.

Pilot, who is from the Gurjar community, was the PCC chief in 2018 and led the election campaign in the state. Shortly after the party got the mandate, the tussle over the CM post began between him and Gehlot.

Advertisment

The party chose Gehlot to become the chief minister for a third time and Pilot was made his deputy.

Pilot was sacked as deputy CM and PCC chief after he rebelled against Gehlot in July 2020.

Polling in 199 out of 200 assembly seats will be held on Saturday and results will be declared on December 3. Election in Karanpur constituency of Sriganganagar has been postponed due to the demise of Congress candidate and sitting MLA Gurmeet Singh Koonar. PTI SDA AG KVK KVK