'Leaders to hover like vultures': Jharkhand CM in apparent dig at BJP's 'Parivartan Yatras'

Garhwa (Jharkhand), Sep 19 (PTI) In an apparent reference to BJP's 'Parivartan Yatras' scheduled across Jharkhand from Friday, Chief Minister Hemant Soren said that leaders from other states would be seen "hovering like vultures, spreading communal tension".

Addressing a government function -- Aapki Yojana, Aapki Sarkar, Aapke Dwar (your scheme, your government at your doorstep) – in Garhwa district on Thursday, the JMM leader said that leaders from states such as Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh would be seen in every village of the state and they would spread communal tension in the name of caste and religion.

"Be alert as a flock of vultures are coming to Jharkhand. They will hover across the state. You will see leaders from Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh visiting village after village and panchayat after panchayat, spreading communal tension in the name of caste and religion," the CM said.

He said the upcoming election is a fight between the rich and the poor.

"On one side, there is a group of capitalists and on the other, there are tribal, poor, Dalit and backward people," he said.

The opposition BJP will launch six 'Parivartan Yatras' in different divisions of Jharkhand from Friday with the goal of exposing the alleged "failures" of the JMM-led alliance government and aiming to "uproot" it from power in the assembly elections.

The yatras will cover 5,400 km in all 81 assembly segments across 24 districts from September 20 to October 3. The yatras will depart from various organisational divisions on different dates.

Elections to the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly are due later this year. PTI SAN SAN ACD