Leaders vacationing in Europe while their workers are in coma: Shinde's dig at Uddhav

Amravati, May 8 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday took a dig at rival Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray, saying leaders are vacationing in Europe while their workers are in coma.

Addressing a party event here, Shinde referred to the revolt of 2022 that led to a split in the party, and said in the Bhagavad Gita, Lord Krishna says self-respecting individuals rise in rebellion against injustice.

"Our revolt was not for power but to protect the bow and arrow symbol and uphold Balasaheb’s (Thackeray) ideals. Power may come and go, but integrity, once lost, cannot be regained. We did not rebel for positions - we stood up for principles," he said.

"Today, we see leaders vacationing in Europe while their workers are in coma," Shinde said in a dig at Thackeray.

In a boost to the party, Preeti Sanjay Band, wife of the late Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Band, officially joined the party. Several local leaders and grassroots workers also joined.

In Mumbai, six former corporators from Kalwa, Kharegaon, and Vitawa in the Kalyan-Dombivli Lok Sabha constituency joined the Shiv Sena in the presence of Shinde.

This induction significantly bolsters Shiv Sena's position in Thane ahead of the upcoming municipal elections, delivering a substantial blow to the NCP (SP) led by Sharad Pawar, particularly Kalwa-Mumbra MLA Jitendra Awhad.

Those who joined the party include former Thane Municipal Corporation Opposition Leader Milind Patil, former corporators Manali Patil, Mahesh Salvi, Manisha Salvi, Surekha Patil, who was working president of the Thane Mahila NCP (SP), and Sachin Mhatre. PTI PR NP