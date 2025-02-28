Leaders who performed well in polls to be given organisational posts: AAP

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) The AAP leadership after a meeting on Friday, decided to give organisational responsibilities to those party leaders whose performance was "good" in the elections, the party said in a statemnebt.

In the wake of a crushing defeat in the Assembly elections at the hands of the BJP, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) held organisational meetings with office bearers of the state unit and frontal wings.

"The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has decided that only those office bearers who performed well in the Delhi elections will be given responsibilities in the organisation," the AAP said in a statement.

The meeting was attended by Delhi unit convener and MLA Goptal Rai, party legislators and those who contested the Assembly polls held on February 5. The BJP ended the 10-year-old rule of AAP, winning 48 of the 70 Assembly seats, while AAP bagged 22 seats.

Rai said that AAP is advancing its organisational restructuring process in Delhi.

He slammed the BJP, saying the ruling party was employing the "rhetoric" that it used in the elections, citing the CAG report tabled in the Assembly session.

“People did not elect them to just keep talking. They were chosen to work, but even after 20 days of forming the government, the BJP has not announced a single agenda for the welfare of Delhi’s citizens,” he said.

The BJP had promised to pass a proposal in its first Cabinet meeting to provide Rs 2,500 per month to women, but no such proposal was passed. Even in the first Assembly session, this issue was not discussed, he said.

Rai also attacked the BJP over suspension of AAP MLAs. All the 21 AAP MLAs, including Rai and Leader of Opposition Atishi, were suspended for three days by the Speaker for raising slogans during LG's first address to the newly constituted House.

“They are deliberately releasing CAG reports one by one to create drama instead of working. They want a one-sided discussion in the Assembly, ensuring that opposition leaders are absent,” he charged.

The ruling BJP is tabling 14 pending CAG reports on the performance of the Delhi government in the Assembly, alleging the previous AAP government sat over the reports for years. PTI VIT VIT MNK MNK