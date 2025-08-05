Leaders who stay back in village on August 29 should be defeated in polls: Jarange

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Maharashtra), Aug 5 (PTI) Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Tuesday said the leaders from the Maratha community who do not participate in the agitation that is to start in Mumbai from August 29 should be defeated in elections.

He was speaking to reporters in Dharashiv district after holding a meeting ahead of the fresh agitation for reservation for the community in education and government jobs.

"Members of the Maratha community should come to Mumbai in large numbers. Once we commence the agitation on August 29, they can return...We will require nearly one lakh volunteers during the agitation," said Jarange, who has launched hunger strikes for the reservation demand multiple times over the last two years.

"The leaders who stay back in the village should be defeated in elections," he said.

He also warned Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis not to use force against the agitators.

"If anything goes wrong, the government will have to face consequences," he said. PTI AW KRK