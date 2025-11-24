Leadership change: High command's decision final, hints CM, Sidda's words 'veda vakya,' says DKS

Bengaluru, Nov 24 (PTI) With the DK Shivakumar camp pushing hard for his elevation as Chief Minister of Karnataka in light of a rumoured power sharing agreement with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the CM on Monday said he will continue in the post if the party high commands decides so, remarks his deputy endorsed as "vedavakya (sacrosanct) for us." With more legislators backing the deputy CM apparently knocking the doors of Congress leaders in Delhi with a plea to implement the purported agreement, Siddaramaiah reiterated Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's statement that the party will take a call on leadership change, an issue that has been hotly debated in Karnataka's power corridors over the past many days.

Six MLAs backing Shivakumar for the top post reached Delhi on Sunday, while more are expected to join them in their bid to lobby for their leader's elevation, even as a set of legislators had earlier flown to Delhi over the same issue.

On Monday, Siddaramaiah said the high command takes the ultimate call on the leadership change, and that it should be accepted by himself as well as his deputy.

"We will abide by the high command decision. If they decide I should continue (as CM), I will continue. Ultimately, whatever the high command decides, I should accept it. Shivakumar should also accept it," Siddaramaiah told reporters here.

Asked if Shivakumar, also the state Congress chief, would become the CM, he said, "When I have said the high command will decide, you are asking me the same thing again." Responding, Shivakumar who shared the dais with the CM at an official event, said the remarks of the veteran leader are "veda vakya" for us.

"Once he (Siddaramaiah) has said, it is veda vakya for us," Shivakumar said.

Expressing his agreement to the CM's statement on the issue, he called Siddaramaiah an "asset" for the Congress party, and that everyone is working together in the government under his guidance.

Asked about some more Congress MLAs going to Delhi, he said they have a desire to become ministers, amid talks of cabinet reshuffle and asked "what's wrong" with that." "As the CM said, we can't stop anyone from going to Delhi where our leaders are, where our party office, which is like a temple, is. To build their future, they will go. What's wrong? If they make any statements against the party, form groups, organise dinners, and go against the party, it will violate party discipline. I don't know what they (legislators) have said. As there were talks about cabinet reshuffle they have gone, hoping to get a chance," he said The power tussle within the ruling party has intensified, amid speculations of CM change in the state, after the Congress government reached the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20.

The speculation is fueled by reports of the so-called power-sharing agreement reached in 2023, suggesting a rotational CM tenure between the two influential leaders.

Earlier in the day, both leaders shared a stage at an event here, where Siddaramaiah inaugurated a high-tech silk cocoon market, launched various development works worth around Rs 2,000 crore, and distributed social security scheme benefits to selected beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, senior Minister K J George, considered close to Siddaramaiah, clarified on a recent late night meeting with Shivakumar, stating that they only discussed government matters and the upcoming Bengaluru corporation election.

He denied discussing leadership change or being tasked by the party with mediation.

Speaking to reporters in Yadgir, he said, "Shivakumar is the Deputy CM, a party colleague and we keep meeting, what is wrong in that? I have discussed government matters with Shivakumar, also the upcoming Bengaluru corporation election. AICC has not given me any responsibility to discuss (on leadership issues)." Replying to a question, George asserted that "there is no rebellion in the party for it to be pacified. We are all a Congress family." Meanwhile, former KPCC chief and Home Minister G Parameshwara has also thrown his hat in the ring, amid calls for a Dalit CM to take over the reins in the event of a leadership change.

Besides the six pro-Shivakumar MLAs who are in Delhi now, few more legislators are likely to travel soon to pitch for the KPCC chief as CM, party sources said.

The MLAs who are camping in Delhi are -- H C Balakrishna, K M Uday, Nayana Motamma, Iqbal Hussain, Sharath Bachegowd and Shivaganga Basavaraj, sources added.

Siddaramaiah had earlier met AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge in Bengaluru.

Kharge has also stated that the Congress high command will decide on the matter.

Last week, about 10 MLAs supporting Shivakumar travelled to New Delhi and met Kharge, as the Congress government completed 2.5 years in office on November 20.

Shivakumar, however, had then said he was not aware of legislators travelling to Delhi to meet Kharge.

Subsequently, Siddaramaiah on Saturday held more than an hour long meeting with Kharge at his residence here.

While Siddaramaiah is pushing for a reshuffle of his Cabinet, Shivakumar wants the party to first decide on leadership change, Congress sources have said.

According to several party insiders, the high command's nod for a cabinet reshuffle would mean Siddaramaiah will complete the full five-year term, thus denying Shivakumar the elevation. PTI KSU KH ROH ADB SA