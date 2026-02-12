Leadership change not discussed with high command, patience will pay: DK Shivakumar

New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) Amid speculation over a leadership change in the Congress-led Karnataka government, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday said the matter was not discussed with the party's top brass during his Delhi visit but added that "patience will also pay".

Speaking to reporters after meeting senior party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi as well as AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge here, Shivakumar reiterated that the party's central leadership will take a call at an appropriate time in the interest of the state.

"We are not discussing anything on this. The party's success story is very important.

"In the interest of the party, the party leadership -- Rahulji and Khargeji, and all our senior leaders are there. They will take a call whenever they feel fit in the interest of Karnataka," he told reporters, when asked if any clarity was received from the high command on the leadership change in the state.

Asked if he was told to be patient, Shivakumar responded, "Patience will also pay." The development comes as the Siddaramaiah government is set to complete 1,000 days in office on Friday. The state government will celebrate the milestone by announcing one more guarantee to the people — the Bhoomi guarantee, which will provide 'pakka khata' from the revenue department to those who have built houses.

Shivakumar denied that there was any power tussle between him and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. "It (power tussle) is within the BJP," he added.

On reports that some legislators are embarking on a foreign tour from February 16 to March 3, supposedly to delay power-sharing between the chief minister and his deputy, Shivakumar said he was unaware of such a development.

"I am not aware of it. I have seen only in newspapers," he said.

The deputy chief minister declined to share the outcome of the meeting with key party leaders. "Politics was discussed but that will not be discussed before the media. We are political leaders and obviously discussion happens," he said.

He did not respond when asked if there would be a change in leadership by the completion of 2,000 days in office.

Every Delhi visit by Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar in recent months has been surrounded by speculation about a change of leadership in the Karnataka government, with claims and counter-claims emerging from different sections of the party.