Leadership change: 'Secret deal' between few of us, says DKS; Sidda seeks end to 'confusion'

Bengaluru/New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) With the rival camps in the Karnatka Congress unit unrelenting over leadership change, with statements about need for ending "confusion" and "secret deal between 5-6 of us" being made by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar, AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday said the issue cannot be discussed publicly.

As the power tussle involving Congrerss' top two state leaders showed no signs of ending, the opposition BJP took a swipe at the party, advising its rival to set its house in order before the upcoming Assembly session in Belagavi. The state does not want "acting or outgoing CM," the saffron party said.

A day after asserting that the high command's decision on the matter is binding on all, including himself and Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah on Tuesday urged the party top leadership to put an end to the 'confusion.' Responding to a question about a legislators backing Shivakumar travelling to Delhi, Siddaramaiah said, "Let them go. MLAs have freedom. Let's see what opinion they give. Ultimately, the high command has to make the decision. We will abide by what the high command says." Asked about a section of legislators appealing to the high command to put the matter to rest, he said, "Whatever they (legislators) want to say, let them say to the high command. Ultimately, to put a full stop to this confusion, the high command has to take the decision." The power tussle within the ruling party has intensified, amid speculation about chief minister change in the state, after the Congress government reached the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20, citing an alleged "power-sharing" agreement involving Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar in 2023.

Meanwhile Shivakumar, the state Congress chief, said he doesn't want to speak on the matter in public as there was a "secret deal" between "5-6 of us" in the party and that he believes in his conscience.

"I don't know. I have not asked to make me the CM. It is a secret deal between five and six of us. I don't want to speak publicly on this. I believe in my conscience. We should work with our conscience. I don't want to cause embarrassment to the party in any way and weaken it. If the party is there, we are there. If karyakartas are there, we are there," Shivakumar said in response to a question about whether him becoming the CM would be final.

Speaking to reporters in his home constituency Kanakapura, he said, "The CM has spoken. He is a senior leader. He is an asset for the party. He has completed 7.5 years as CM (including the 2013-2018 term)." On Siddaramaiah stating he will be presenting the next budget too, the deputy CM said: "I'm very happy. He had served as opposition leader in the past. He has also worked and built the party. We should all work together with the target of 2028 (assembly polls) and target 2029 (Lok Sabha election)," he further said.

Asked whether there was a power sharing agreement after the Assembly polls in 2023, Shivakumar said, "Why should I speak about it. You (media) have written things." Amidst the developments, Congress president Kharge said the issue cannot be discussed publicly.

"This is not a subject to be discussed here and that too in public. I have specially come here to attend an event related to Constitution Day on November 26. I have invitation for the event. After attending the event, I have review meetings to attend, after which I will proceed further,” he told reporters in New Delhi.

Asked about his possible meeting with top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Kharge said, “You all know that the president does not discuss anywhere else. If meeting takes place, we will discuss.” Before his departure to the national capital from Bengaluru, Kharge was accompanied by Shivakumar to the city airport in his car. This came even as the KPCC chief had not met the party president while Kharge was in Bengaluru over the weekend.

Siddaramaiah on Saturday held a more than an hour-long meeting with Kharge at his residence in Bengaluru.

While Siddaramaiah is pushing for a reshuffle of his Cabinet, Shivakumar wants the party to first decide on leadership change, party sources said.

Responding to the rumblings in the ruling party, Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra said the state does not want "acting or outgoing CM", and urged the Congress to settle its leadership tussle before the winter session of the legislature begins in Belagavi next month.

The government will be unable to address the concerns of the people and farmers during the session, if the infighting in the ruling party continues, he said.

"I want to tell the Chief Minister that the state doesn't want an acting or outgoing Chief Minister.Before coming for the Belagavi session, resolve the ongoing fight for the CM chair in your party. If the fight continues during the session, you will not be able to respond to or address the issues faced by the farmers and the state.