Leadership development programme started to improve education system: MCD

New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi have jointly started a leadership development programme to improve education system in MCD-run schools and share learning with other schools in the city, officials said on Thursday.

The 'Primary Leadership Development Programme' was started from Shaheed Hemu Kalani Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya of Lajpat Nagar earlier in the day, they said.

"Now other schools will also take inspiration from the best schools of MCD. For this, the Primary Leadership Development Programme has been started. The new initiatives implemented in the best schools of MCD will be implemented in other schools also," an official statement said.

For this programme, 146 principals have been made facilitators. These principals will meet with principals of other schools and learn from each other, it said.

The SCERT and MCD have jointly started this programme. No one becomes a leader by any position or any post but only by his actions. With the launch of this programme, a platform has been provided to showcase leadership quality, Mayor Shelly Oberoi was quoted a saying in the statement. PTI KND CK