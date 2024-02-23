Leadership important for progress, India has become major global force under PM Modi: Nadda

Bilaspur (HP), Feb 23 (PTI) Good leadership is important for development and progress, and India has progressed to become a major world force under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, BJP president J P Nadda said here on Friday.

Calling upon people to ensure the BJP's victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Nadda urged them to make Modi the prime minister for a third consecutive term for the prosperity of the country's 140 crore people.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief was addressing a function at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bilaspur. Union ministers Mansukh Mandaviya and Anurag Thakur were also present on the occasion.

Nadda said the Centre is making an all-out effort to strengthen the country's health infrastructure and a focus is being laid on people in their thirties for preventive, curative and rehabilitative activities.

Sharing details of the health-related activities undertaken in the last 10 years of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) regime, he said it has made the opening of an AIIMS in Bilaspur, a PGI centre in Una and medical colleges in Hamirpur, Sirmaur, Chamba and Mandi in Himachal Pradesh possible.

On the occasion, radiation oncology services were started at the AIIMS to provide radiotherapy treatment to cancer patients. Along with this, other facilities at the hospital were also inaugurated by the Union ministers.

The radiotherapy department at the AIIMS will now be equipped with state-of-the-art machinery at a cost of about Rs 30 crore. Besides, 24-hour oxygen supply will be provided to the hospital by a liquid medical oxygen plant.

Nadda also laid the foundation stone of a night rest-house with a capacity of 354 people.

He said in the future, the faculty members of one AIIMS would be rotated and sent to another AIIMS on deputation and all-India level recruitments would be made to provide better health facilities to people across the country.

Nadda said an umbrella of AIIMS institutes is being created so that these institutions could work in unison.

He said the recruitment of doctors at all the AIIMS of the country will now be done simultaneously and the selected doctors will be given appointments on the basis of their home states.

Discussions in this regard were held with Union Health Minister Mandaviya. Besides, an inter-AIIMS faculty exchange programme will also be started soon, under which the AIIMS doctors will be sent to other such hospitals for a month. PTI COR BPL RC