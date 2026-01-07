Leadership in diverse democracy must be anchored in empathy, dialogue and integrity: VP

New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) Vice President C P Radhakrishnan asserted on Wednesday that leadership in a diverse democracy like in India must be anchored in empathy, dialogue and integrity, and said democratic institutions do not thrive merely on rules and procedures but also on trust.

He made these remarks at the release of a book, titled "Sing, Dance and Lead: Leadership Lessons from the Life of Srila Prabhupada", here.

Addressing the gathering, Radhakrishnan highlighted leadership rooted in values, service and moral clarity, and noted that Swami Prabhupada exemplified joyful, participative and purpose-driven leadership that continues to inspire people across generations.

Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, founder and chairman of Akshaya Patra Foundation and ISKCON-Bengaluru president Madhu Pandit Das and Akshaya Patra Foundation vice-chairman and co-founder and senior vice-president of ISKCON-Bengaluru Chanchalapati Das were also present at the event. PTI NAB RC