Bengaluru (PTI): Congress leader D K Suresh on Wednesday expressed hope that Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah would honour the alleged power-sharing pact with Deputy CM D K Shivakumar.

"Even today, I hope that, though delayed, he (CM) will keep his word," Suresh told reporters in response to a question on his earlier statement indirectly referring to the alleged power-sharing pact in the state.

Addressing Shivakumar's visit to New Delhi, the party MP said, "Whenever in Delhi, we meet our party high command if we get an opportunity and discuss things concerning the party or constituency or other matters."

While some meet the high command for personal favours, he said, "Shivakumar is not such a character."

Asked whether Shivakumar's patience on the leadership issue has become a political weakness, Suresh said, "Time will answer everything." Internal tensions flared again after the latter's son and MLC Yathindra last week insisted that his father will complete his five-year term.

The leadership tussle within the ruling party has intensified amid speculation about a possible change of chief minister after the Congress government completed the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20, 2025.

The speculation has been fuelled by the reported "power-sharing" arrangement between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar at the time of the government formation in 2023.

Taking a swipe at Yathindra over his statement, Suresh said, "I'm not as influential or knowledgeable as he is. Whatever he says is final."

Suresh backed Congress MLA Iqbal Hussain, who questioned why he was served a notice by the party for making statements on the leadership issue while Yathindra faced no such action.

Suresh said the party's policy should be same for everyone.

Hussain was earlier served notice by the party for public statements on Shivakumar becoming Chief Minister.

Asked about some Congress legislators reportedly planning a foreign trip amid the internal turmoil, Suresh clarified that Shivakumar was not involved in it.

"... Who is going? Why unnecessarily blame Shivakumar for this? The trip may be their (legislators) personal or someone else is sponsoring... you should ask those organising. I can only clarify that D K Shivakumar has nothing to do with it," he said.

He suggested that linking it to Shivakumar is an attempt to tarnish his image. "Maybe by some people within our party or opposition. I'm not sure".