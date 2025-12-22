Leadership issue needs to be resolved locally, says Parameshwara

Bengaluru, Dec 22 (PTI) Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Monday said any differences or confusions within the party over the leadership issue in the state have to be resolved locally as instructions have come from the AICC president.

The senior Congress leader met Mallikarjun Kharge at this residence here, which he termed as personal and nothing to do with politics.

"I met the Congress president, but our relationship is different. We have a family relationship. So, I discussed family matters, not politics. I did not speak even a word of politics with him," Parameshwara told reporters after meeting Kharge.

Noting that Kharge had asked state leaders to resolve the differences locally, the home minister, responding to a question, said, "That is the message (from Congress chief). What can I comment on it?" "Everyone of us should know, we should resolve ourselves. If the All India Congress president says that you (state leaders) resolve yourself and have nothing to do with the high command, we all have to sit together and resolve," he added.

His statement came a day after Kharge said that the confusion over the leadership issue in the party's Karnataka unit exists only at the local level and not within the party high command.

He had also said that the local leaders should take ownership of the internal disputes rather than blaming the high command.

The power tussle within the ruling party has intensified amid speculation about a change in chief minister in the state, after the Congress government reached the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20.

The speculation was fueled by the "power-sharing" pact between Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar in 2023.

Earlier in the day, speaking to reporters, Parameshwara said since the instructions have come from the AICC president to resolve locally, it should be followed.

"I don't know with what meaning he has said it, and what instructions may come in the future. But, we will have to follow his directions," he added.

The home minister said Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress president, and Siddaramaiah are likely to go to Delhi to attend the Congress Working Committee meeting on December 27. "During the visit they may meet high command." Responding to a question on his earlier statement that high command should resolve the issue at the earliest, Parameshwara said his intention is that there should be no issues or confusion, as it may have an impact on administration.

"We should resolve issues and focus on promises made to people. Internal differences should not be important, governance is important. We should rectify things and give people good governance.

"If issues persist, it may have an impact on administration, as it may cause confusion among officials. Such things have happened in the past. So, I want issues to be resolved and a right message should go to everyone," he said.

On some seers in Tumkur pitching him for the CM post, Parameshwara said it is their opinion and feeling, and they have expressed it. "I won't say it is wrong." Regarding the demand for a Dalit CM, he said, "You (media) are saying that there is such a demand everywhere." Parameshwara, a senior Dalit leader, is seen as a prime contender for the CM post, if a leader from the community is considered, in case of leadership change in the state. PTI KSU KH