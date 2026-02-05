Leadership issue: Shivakumar confident on high command call when it takes 'political decision'

Bengaluru, Feb 5 (PTI) Amid the ongoing power tussle in the state, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday expressed confidence that the Congress high command will call him to New Delhi, whenever they take any "political decision".

The speculation over the CM change in the state has resurfaced, soon after the conclusion of the legislature session on Wednesday.

"Of course. Any political decision, the high command will take, definitely they will call us, whenever it is required," Shivakumar said in response to a question whether he is expecting the high command call for him to go to the national capital, since the legislature session is over.

The leadership tussle within the ruling party has intensified amid speculation about a possible change of chief minister after the Congress government completed the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20 last year.

The speculation has been fuelled by the reported "power-sharing" arrangement between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar at the time of the government's formation in 2023.

Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah, who also holds the finance portfolio, on Thursday formally began budget preparation, by holding day long meetings with various departments.

The 2026-27 Budget is likely to be presented in March, according to official sources. This would be Siddaramaiah's record 17th budget.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA for Channagiri, Shivaganga V Basavaraj, a supporter of Shivakumar too expressed hopes that the high command calls the CM and Deputy CM to Delhi at the earliest, and put an end to the confusion over the leadership issue.

"There is no need for the confusion to continue. Let the high command decide, whether Shivakumar should be made the CM or he (Siddaramaiah) continues or a new person should be made the CM. But, the high command has to put an end to the confusion, if not it will not look good and cause damage to the party, when the government is functioning well and we have given guarantee programmes, and there have been hopes that the party will come back to power in the next polls (in 2028)," he told reporters in Davangere.

The high command should put an end to everything in the next couple of days.

"Waiting for it till the budget is over, will take one more month's time, they (CM and Deputy CM) should be called to Delhi in a couple of days, and things should be resolved," he added.

Reacting to a question on Basavaraj's statement, PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi, who is considered close to CM Siddaramaiah, said that everyone wants the leadership issue to be resolved at the earliest.

"It is the desire of all 140 (congress MLAs) including CM and Deputy CM that the issues be closed at the earliest. Everyone wants the issue to be resolved at the earliest by the high command," he added. PTI KSU SA