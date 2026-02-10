Leadership issue: Siddaramaiah says Cong high command decision final, will be committed to it

Bengaluru, Feb 10 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday asserted that whatever the Congress high command decides on the CM change issue is final, and that he will be committed to what the leadership says.

He also clarified that he is not going to Delhi to discuss the issue, and will go only if he is called by the high command.

The CM was responding to comments made by his deputy and another claimant for the Chief Minister post D K Shivakumar earlier in the day that he has "no confusion" over the leadership issue, as he and Siddaramaiah have discussed the matter in presence of the Congress high command.

"I will not speak about it now. Whatever the high command says is final. There is no use of you asking unnecessary questions," the CM told reporters here.

When reporters said that they were merely asking what Shivakumar had stated, a visibly upset Siddaramaiah said, "if he has said something, you ask him. I don't know. I'm committed to what the high command says." Stating that he is not going to Delhi, responding to a question, he said, "why should I go without being called. I have work here, I have budget preparation work. If I'm called, I will go." The power struggle between Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah has once again coming to the fore, with the latter's son and MLC Yathindra last week insisting that his father will complete his five year team, with the party high command having given signal in this regard.

The leadership tussle within the ruling party has intensified amid speculation about a possible change of chief minister after the Congress government completed the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20, 2025.

The speculation has been fuelled by the reported "power-sharing" arrangement between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar at the time of the government formation in 2023.

Siddaramaiah said Shivakumar has written a letter to him seeking permission for being absent from the pre-budget meetings with his water resources and Bengaluru development departments on Tuesday.

"He (Shivakumar) has written a letter stating that he has to go to Delhi to participate in a (Congress) meeting regarding Assam assembly polls, so he will not be able to attend today's pre-budget meeting," he said, adding that the meetings of the concerned departments will be held in his absence.

Shivakumar has been appointed by the Congress as senior observer for upcoming Assam assembly polls.

Siddaramaiah, who also holds the finance portfolio, is holding a series of pre-budget meetings with various departments.

The 2026-27 Budget is likely to be presented in March, according to official sources. This would be Siddaramaiah's record 17th budget.

Responding to a question about former BJP MP from Mysuru Prathap Simha's allegations that Yathindra Siddaramaih was interfering in administration, including transfers of government officials, the CM said, "Prathap Simha was not even given ticket by his party (to contest Lok Sabha polls)." PTI KSU SA