Leadership meet will boost govt efforts to develop state as knowledge based community: Kerala CM

Kochi, Sep 27 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday inaugurated the NORKA Professional and Business Leadership Meet and said that it will help boost the government's efforts to develop the state as a knowledge-based innovation community.

In a Facebook post after inaugurating the event, the CM said Kerala is a state from where many professionals, academics and entrepreneurs have proven their talent abroad.

He said that the leadership meet was organised with the aim of utilising their talent and experience for the growth of Kerala.

The CM said that during the event, he interacted with representatives from various countries and other states and heard their ideas and opinions.

"The important objectives of the event were to ensure cooperation between expatriate professionals and the state government, forward the suggestions that emerge from the meet to the relevant departments, and utilise expatriate professionals as brand ambassadors to present Kerala's advancements at the international level," Vijayan said.

He further said that holding such an event was suggested in the Lok Kerala Sabha held last year.

NORKA Roots is the field agency of the Department of Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (NORKA), overseeing matters related to Non-Resident Keralites (NRKs) and the Loka Kerala Sabha (LKS) is a common platform for Keralites living across the globe and is envisaged as a platform for their cultural, socio-political and economic integration with the southern state. PTI HMP HMP KH